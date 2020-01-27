Youngter’s big hearted gesture for Rocky Zoo

INSPIRING HELPER: Xavier Harth is thrilled to help out where he can. Picture: Supplied

INSPIRING HELPER: Xavier Harth is thrilled to help out where he can. Picture: Supplied

A HEART of gold is how Rockhampton mum Amie Harth would describe her six-year-old son, Xavier.

He has always been a bit shy, she said, which is why she was surprised when the schoolboy presented her an idea that was sure to generate plenty of attention.

The Mount Archer State School student told his mother of his plan, where he intended to collect and recycle cans, with hopes to later cash them in for money.

Xavier Harth gives the thumbs up after dropping off another load of cans.

But when questioned about the reason behind his idea, it was his heartwarming response that left his mother overwhelmed with pride.

“I want to give it all to the zoo and get new toys for the animals,” he said proudly, as he sat in the living room of his Rockhampton home, ­mentioning in particular his favourite animal – the ­monkey.

Mrs Harth said that while her son’s charitable gesture was unexpected, it did not come as a complete surprise, with the Grade 2 student being labelled an asset to the classroom and a true delight by all his teachers.

“I expected him to say he wanted a new motorbike, or other things a young kid would want, so it was really nice to hear that he wanted to do this instead.”

“I’m really proud, I thought it was very sweet for a six-year-old boy,” she said.

Since that fateful conversation almost five months ago, Xavier has since been busy building his collection – with over 500 cans to his name just before Christmas.

After taking his first lot of cans to the council on Friday, Xavier was thrilled to learn his collection had totalled more than 900 cans, earning him a nearly $90 donation.

“We wanted to wait until we had bit more of a collection to take in, so we could give it all to the zoo,” Mrs Harth said.

His mission is now a family affair, with his grandma contributing her own collection.

Big sister Ella has even created a pamphlet that is set to be distributed in a neighbourhood letterbox drop in coming weeks.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford, chair of the Parks Committee, thanked Xavier for his outstanding effort.

“This is such a great project that he has taken on, not to mention a very creative fundraising idea which shows a lot of initiative.”

“It is fantastic to see someone so young taking such an active part in helping animals,” she said.

Along with the helping hand of his mum, Xavier plans to drop the donation off at Rockhampton Zoo this week, where rumour has it some furry friends will be eagerly awaiting his arrival.