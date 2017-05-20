Your 48 hours across the region

STEP BY STEP: India Slade, Jake Battersby, Dominic Mappas and Georgia Schick at a previous Relay for Life event. Thousands of locals will come together to march on for this year's Relay for Life.

TODAY

8AM - 9PM:

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash at the Bouldercombe Recreation Complex (held from Monday through to Sunday, May21). Array of musicians, bush poets and camping fun. Phone Jammo 0427 731 088 or Marilyn 0439 130 617 for more information.

8AM:

Handmade Expo Market at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

9AM:

Rockhampton Eisteddfod is held throughout May with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally are held at 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm at both venues. Tickets are $8 for adults. Visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au for more information.

10AM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition: An exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon

11AM:

Teen Spheros (beginner) session at North Rockhampton Library. Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

11.30AM:

The Long Paddock Luncheon @ The Stirling as part of Wholly Cow Month. Sit and enjoy a long lunch, as three courses are plated up using the Region's best produce. Guest speakers from the beef industry will discuss beef producing opportunities and innovations. Cost $45. Tickets available by phoning 4922 6222. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth.com.au.

1.30PM:

Thomos DIY Weber BBQ Cooking Class as part of Wholly Cow Month at 7/415 Yaamba Road. This is a free event. To book email: thomos@my.betta.com.au. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth.com.au.

2PM:

Rockhampton Relay for Life 2017 at Tom Nutley Field, Colts Rugby Union Oval. Opening ceremony at 2pm, candlelight ceremony 7pm and closing ceremony 8am (Sunday). Registrations $40. Phone 1300 353 565 for more information.

2PM:

Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group will meet at Community Health Centre, Cambridge Street Entrance. All Ostomates, families and carers welcome. Phone Frank/Marj 49210728 for further information.

2PM:

Thomos DIY Weber BBQ Cooking Class as part of Wholly Cow Month at 7/415 Yaamba Road. This is a free event. To book email: thomos@my.betta.com.au. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth.com.au.

4PM:

Africa Day Celebration 2017 at Bauhinia House. The event will include a showcase of culture, traditions and food. Cost $20. Contact Lawrence 0438 170 588 for more information.

6PM:

Beef and Beer Boutique Event @ The Regent as part of Wholly Cow Month. A beef tapas menu and matching beers make this a boutique event not to be missed! Cost $55. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth.com.au.

7PM:

Great Western Hotel PBR Challenge, Great Western Hotel

8PM:

Relive the King's triumphant return to the stage as Mark Anthony recreates this historic period with Elvis - One Night In Vegas at the Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets $69.90. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

TOMORROW

7AM:

Million Paws Walk at Rigarlsford Park, 205 Elphinstone St, Koongal. On the day registration opens: 7.00am. Visit www.millionpawswalk.com.au for more information.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion. Over 120 Stalls.

9AM:

Rockhampton Eisteddfod is held throughout May with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally are held at 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm at both venues. Tickets are $8 for adults. Visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au for more information.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10AM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition: An exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon.

12PM:

Trampoline Charity Golf Day at Rockhampton Golf Club. Registrations close at 11.30am. Shotgun start at 12pm. 18 hole/2-ball ambrose. $35 per player. Phone 0418 984 302 for details.

12PM:

Beefing Sunday Up @ Restaurant 98 as part of Wholly Cow Month. Chef Sue Mitchel will step you through delightful courses, alluring your taste buds with great beef, produce and flavours. Treasury Wines representative, Carissa Stark will speak about the wines that are matched to the menu, showcasing how each flavour adds to the dish presented. Cost $120 per head. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth.com.au.

5PM:

Twilight Yoga held at Col Brown Park, Victoria Pde. If it has rained, is raining or looks like rain the class will be held at the studio - 13 Murray Street, Wandal. Phone Tracey on 0427 038 057 for more information.