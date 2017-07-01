Your 48 hours across the region

24°
1st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
L-R: NAIDOC entrants Renae Mitchell, Nikeytah Hill ,LeLarnie Hatfield, Davina Toby, Hayley Doyle and Jordan Young
L-R: NAIDOC entrants Renae Mitchell, Nikeytah Hill ,LeLarnie Hatfield, Davina Toby, Hayley Doyle and Jordan Young Melissa Mills Photography

TODAY:

8AM:

Gracemere Lions Markets in Lawrie Street Gracemere. A variety of stall holders including handmade crafts, pottery, children's clothes, jewellery, bric-a-brac, plants and fresh fruit and vegetables.

8.30AM:

Market Day outside The Good Guys, Redhill Homemakers Centre for the Royal Flying Doctor Service R'ton Auxiliary.

9AM:

DCYS NAIDOC Touch Day at Cyril Connell Touch Fields. Cost $60 per team. Phone 4922 6180 for more information.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities will be held until Sunday July 9. Cost $5.50 per person. Climb aboard restored passenbger carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones, explore the C17 Steam Loco.

10.30AM:

Come and Try Girl Guides Day at 32 Larnach Street, Allenstown. Various Guiding activities suitable for ages 5 - Games, Songs, Practical Skills and Craft. Make new friends - Meet the Qld State Commissioner - Enjoy a free sausage sizzle. Talk to us about training as a leader in a positive, enriching organisation. Phone Alison 0477 980 077 for more information.

1.30 PM:

Old Time / New Vogue Dance at Cawarral Community Hall. Cost $10. Phone 4935 4866 or 0417 346 061 for more information.

9PM:

Live music by Blended at the Strand Hotel.

10PM:

DJ Thump & Viper at the QBar.

TOMORROW:

7AM:

Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe Street.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking, craft and beautiful fashion.

9.30AM:

NAIDOC Flag Raising Ceremony at Rockhampton Regional Council. Free event.

10AM:

Mt Chalmers History Centre open day. Entry is free but donations are appreciated.

10AM:

Carpark Carnival at The Strand Hotel. UFC 212 Pacquiao Vs Horn.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities will be held until Sunday July 9. Cost $5.50 per person. Climb aboard restored passenger carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones, explore the C17 Steam Loco, ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

11AM:

NAIDOC Super 8's Cricket Bash at Victoria Park. Phone Robert Garrett 0426 208 569 for more information.

1PM:

Family fun for all ages. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive at Leichhardt Park. Cnr Campbell and Cambridge Streets.

2PM:

Annual Service of Remembrance at St Christopher's Chapel, Nerimbera. The ceremony will recognise and remember the strong bonds of friendship previously forged between our region and US Forces during WWII.

4PM:

Northern Uni Games Welcome Ceremony with CQ Eat Street at CQUniversity. Join CQUniversity in welcoming students from all over Australia for the opening of the 2017 Northern University Games! Food and drinks available for purchase by CQ Eat Street Market stalls, entertainment, rides and more. Guest speaker Olympian Anna Meares OAM. Food and drinks available for purchase by CQ Eat Street.

4PM:

Soloists perform at The Strand Hotel.
Rockhampton won't be forgotten in $2b military training deal

Rockhampton won't be forgotten in $2b military training deal

New business and community liaison officer says locals won't lose out in Shoalwater Bay expansion and new training initiative with Singapore.

How the accident that changed CQ miner's life unfolded

Marc Love and his two-and-a-half year-old daughter Harmony recently.

"Look out mate. She's coming down”

$1.35m workplace injury payout for mine worker

SHINING LIGHT: Marc Love and his two-and-a-half year-old daughter Harmony recently who he said was his shining light during his dark days in past few years.

Solicitor dubs former mine worker a hero

Former mine worker's 7-year journey with pain

LIFE CHANGING: Marc Love before the workplace accident on a mine site which changed his life.

37-year-old can no longer work as he now suffers from chronic pain

Andersons celebrate 60 years

STAN and Fay (nee Barry ) Anderson celebrate 60 years of marriage today.

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Watch: Amazing footage of dolphin swimming with tourist off GKI

Dolphins filmed by Sean Appleton off Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island.

Chance encounter caught on camera

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom

Since 2014 numbers have doubled every year

REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn face off after the official press conference for WBO World Welterweight Championship at Suncorp Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live on Sunday at 11am.

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

First Home Buyers are eligible for the $20,000 First Home Owners Grant! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Sparkling in-ground pool and large 1057m2 allotment!!!

335 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $342,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle with a park and playground right at the end of your street, 335 Irving Avenue has...

60 ACRES. PLENTY OF WATER TANKS, DAMS AND A BORE. BEAUTIFUL QUEENSLANDER.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 3 $779,000.00

60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and Water tanks. Machinery Sheds -Carport for 2 cars and...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

1200m2 Vacant Block in Frenchville

418 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel ... Make An Offer

Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel is close to all conveniences. Its elevated position provides the foundation for...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

111 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $233,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Stunning home in Rocky's 'millionaire's stretch' you have to see

29 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville.

Frenchville stunner labelled an entertainer's delight

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

