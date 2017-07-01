Your 48 hours across the region

TODAY:

8AM:

Gracemere Lions Markets in Lawrie Street Gracemere. A variety of stall holders including handmade crafts, pottery, children's clothes, jewellery, bric-a-brac, plants and fresh fruit and vegetables.

8.30AM:

Market Day outside The Good Guys, Redhill Homemakers Centre for the Royal Flying Doctor Service R'ton Auxiliary.

9AM:

DCYS NAIDOC Touch Day at Cyril Connell Touch Fields. Cost $60 per team. Phone 4922 6180 for more information.

10AM:

10.30AM:

Come and Try Girl Guides Day at 32 Larnach Street, Allenstown. Various Guiding activities suitable for ages 5 - Games, Songs, Practical Skills and Craft. Make new friends - Meet the Qld State Commissioner - Enjoy a free sausage sizzle. Talk to us about training as a leader in a positive, enriching organisation. Phone Alison 0477 980 077 for more information.

1.30 PM:

Old Time / New Vogue Dance at Cawarral Community Hall. Cost $10. Phone 4935 4866 or 0417 346 061 for more information.

9PM:

Live music by Blended at the Strand Hotel.

10PM:

DJ Thump & Viper at the QBar.

TOMORROW:

7AM:

Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe Street.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking, craft and beautiful fashion.

9.30AM:

NAIDOC Flag Raising Ceremony at Rockhampton Regional Council. Free event.

10AM:

Mt Chalmers History Centre open day. Entry is free but donations are appreciated.

10AM:

Carpark Carnival at The Strand Hotel. UFC 212 Pacquiao Vs Horn.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities will be held until Sunday July 9. Cost $5.50 per person. Climb aboard restored passenger carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones, explore the C17 Steam Loco, ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

11AM:

NAIDOC Super 8's Cricket Bash at Victoria Park. Phone Robert Garrett 0426 208 569 for more information.

1PM:

Family fun for all ages. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive at Leichhardt Park. Cnr Campbell and Cambridge Streets.

2PM:

Annual Service of Remembrance at St Christopher's Chapel, Nerimbera. The ceremony will recognise and remember the strong bonds of friendship previously forged between our region and US Forces during WWII.

4PM:

Northern Uni Games Welcome Ceremony with CQ Eat Street at CQUniversity. Join CQUniversity in welcoming students from all over Australia for the opening of the 2017 Northern University Games! Food and drinks available for purchase by CQ Eat Street Market stalls, entertainment, rides and more. Guest speaker Olympian Anna Meares OAM. Food and drinks available for purchase by CQ Eat Street.

4PM:

Soloists perform at The Strand Hotel.