Your 72 hours across the region

TODAY:

7.30AM:

U3A's Friday morning Tai Chi Group at the Kershaw Gardens (northern entrance). New members welcome. Phone 4936 4792.

9.30AM:

Intro to Tai Chi at Thwaite Park, Keppel Cove, Zilzie. BYO flat shoes, water bottle, morning tea for afterwards. This is a free event. Phone 4913 3840.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities held today. $5.50 per person.

10AM:

Conversational English at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM:

Yarn skills at Byfield Library. Learn some handy skills to make pompoms, finger knit and sew to decorate adorable bags, accessories and animals. Phone 4913 3850 to book your spot.

10AM:

Annual NAIDOC March (starts at Rockhampton Regional Council Alma Street side). Contact Kristina Hatfield rocky.naidoc@gmail.com

10AM:

Lively stories at North Rockhampton Library. Get active with your toddler. Dance, wriggle and move to songs, rhymes and creative play. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM:

Lively toddler time at Rockhampton Regional Library. Get active with your toddler. Dance, wriggle and move to songs, rhymes and creative play. Phone 4936 8043.

11.30AM:

Annual NAIDOC Expo at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds. Free event.

3PM:

Spheros (beginner) session at North Rockhampton Library. Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Suitable for ages 8 - 11 years. Phone 4936 8043.

4.30PM:

Teen Spheros (beginner) session at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

7PM:

Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate Hire - Quads $1, Inlines $2. Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.

7.30PM:

Old time / new vogue dance at The Caves recreational hall. Live music, prizes, raffle and great supper. Cost $10. Phone 0418 784 608.

TOMORROW:

9AM:

Emu Park United Gospel Family Gathering at Bell Park Emu Park. Phone Evan 0402 339 069.

10AM:

ROCKHAMPTON Annual Stamp Fair at the Frenchville Sports Club.

10AM:

Dads read at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Join in free, fun, Dads Read storytime events and activities to encourage dads to get reading with their children. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities held today. $5.50 per person.

10AM:

NAIDOC Week at Bell Park Emu Park. Assemble at Singing Ship for symbolic march. 12pm Bell Park NAIDOC festival begins! Smoking ceremony, Welcome to Country, Guest Speakers, Dancers, Artists, Displays, Kupa-Mari, Sausage Sizzle, Primary School Indigenous Achievement Awards. Transport available - call Aunty Sally - 0439 745 641

11.30AM:

Talisman Saber Open Day at Rockhampton High School oval. This is your chance to get up close to a vast display of military equipment. Enjoy the opportunity to talk with US and Australian Defence Force personnel. Food and drinks available for sale. A great afternoon out for the whole family with entertainment provided by the Australian Army Band Brisbane. Cost $2. Phone 1300 225 577.

2PM: QCWA Wandal Branch cent sale in the hall on Wandal Road. Good prizes and free afternoon tea.

2PM:

Australian Red Cross Rockhampton Branch afternoon tea at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street, Rockhampton. Cost $10. Entertainment, lucky door, major raffle, money board. Phone 4927 3080.

6PM:

NAIDOC Annual Ball. Doors open at 6pm for 6.30pm start at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Cost $55 per person. Phone Kadie 4920 0016.

SUNDAY:

8AM:

Heritage Village Markets. Entry is $2 per person with under 14 year olds free. Rides on vintage vehicles cost $3. Closed in shoes are required for the rides. Browse the stalls for a special gift, view the heritage displays and take a ride in one of the heritage vehicles, local arts, crafts and fresh produce.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities held today. $5.50 per person. Explore the C17 Steam Loco, climb aboard restored passenger carriages, change the signals, use the antique phones and other fun activities.

4PM:

Messy Church Meets at St Andrew's Uniting Church, Lorikeet Avenue.