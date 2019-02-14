Your chance to buy one of McKendry's rare homes

TIMELESS CLASSIC: Ray White Rockhampton's listing of 31 Queen St, The Range, is quite the unique home with strong architectural features. It has four-bedrooms and two-bathrooms.

NEIL McKenry designed the Pilbeam Theatre and now you could buy one of his creations.

With a twist of modern and retro features throughout the architecturally designed property, this home is like no other.

31 Queen St, The Range, is featured as this week's Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

The home was architecturally designed by Neil McKendry in 1970 to be a family home.

From entering the doors, the home provides sunlight and breezes from the high and celestial ceilings.

Representing the property is Ray White Rockhampton's Riley Neaton.

He said this home was unique compared to most of the homes on The Range.

"The celestial ceilings are different to every other property, the three metre timber eaves around the home... it has grand features,” he said.

Mr McKendry was an architect, most known for his work on the Pilbeam Theatre.

He also designed the St Vincent's Church in Wandal which was sadly demolished last year as cyclone damage was too costly to repair.

He was known for his commercial work, however he did do couple of homes.

Mr Neaton has had a number of potential buyers come through the home just because of McKendry's name.

"Everyone just loves the ceilings and the lighting,” he said.

The open plan living layout places the three bedrooms upstairs, situated around a glorious internal staircase.

With some nifty technology features, the master bedroom has electrically adjustable louvres which can be opened and closed with the touch of a button. The master suite has a walk-through wardrobe and designer ensuite with a stone and timber veneer vanity.

The kitchen, dining and living areas all flow on to the wrap-around timber deck.

The kitchen has a gas cook top, stainless steel appliances and seven metres of stone bench tops.

This whole upper level also has polished hardwood floors.

The main bathroom is located downstairs with a large corner bath, toilet and separate walk-in shower.

On this level, you will also find a fourth bedroom and a family-friendly laundry.

The living area also opens out onto a garden patio.

There is also double bay car accommodation with internal access to the home.

Outside, the gardens and yard have been well established with landscaping and rock retaining walls.

The property has security in mind with an intercom, camera and back to base monitored alarm.

The owner has also fully renovated the interior in the recent years.

Mr Neaton said they pulled down a lot of walls to make it more liveable for a family.

"It's nice and high up on the hill, it gets cool breezes and good sunlight, the middle of the house is enriched with sunlight throughout the middle of the day,” he said.

The property is into it's third week of the campaign and Mr Neaton has gone through many inspections.

"It's really one of a kind, there is a lot of Queensland and Colonial homes but this is just unique on its own,” he said.

"There's a lot of hidden gems that a lot of properties some people wouldn't even know exists and this is one of them.”

It is also has potential for the some extensions. Out the back there is a "clean slate” allowing room for a shed or pool.

31 Queen St, The Range

Four large bedrooms

Master ensuite and main bathroom

Modern kitchen

Huge timber deck

Three separate living areas

Intercom and camera security

Double bay car accomodation

Well established gardens

Close to schools, hospital, shops

Listed for $770,000

Open home Saturday, 1.15-1.45pm.

Phone Riley Neaton on 0499 272 745