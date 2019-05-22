Your chance to get up close with the Honey Badger himself

MEET HIM: Nick Cummins is ambassador to this year's Fitzroy River Barra Bash and will be at a special lunch on Sunday.

RUGBY Union legend and heartbreaking bachelor, Nick "The Honey Badger" Cummins is at the Frenchville Sports Club this Sunday May 26.

Frenchville Sports Club General Manager, Damien Massingham said the club was hosting an exclusive lunch where guests can get up close to the Aussie larrikin.

"This Sunday Rocky residents have a unique opportunity to have lunch with Nick Cummings along with Channel Seven celebrity the very talented Sammie O'Brien who will be MC for the Lunch,” Mr Massingham said.

"After more that a decade of playing top level Rugby Union, Nick Cummins has catapulted from a Rugby somebody to Australian Cult Hero.

"Following a colourful season as the Bachelor in 2018, he has proven that he can survive in the wildest environments, always sporting a witty quip and cheeky grin.

"He's now joining us at the Frenchville Sports Club this Sunday and guests will hear all the inside stories of his life.”

LUNCH WITH THE HONEY BADGER