Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEET HIM: Nick Cummins is ambassador to this year's Fitzroy River Barra Bash and will be at a special lunch on Sunday.
MEET HIM: Nick Cummins is ambassador to this year's Fitzroy River Barra Bash and will be at a special lunch on Sunday. contributed
Entertainment

Your chance to get up close with the Honey Badger himself

22nd May 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY Union legend and heartbreaking bachelor, Nick "The Honey Badger" Cummins is at the Frenchville Sports Club this Sunday May 26.

Frenchville Sports Club General Manager, Damien Massingham said the club was hosting an exclusive lunch where guests can get up close to the Aussie larrikin.

"This Sunday Rocky residents have a unique opportunity to have lunch with Nick Cummings along with Channel Seven celebrity the very talented Sammie O'Brien who will be MC for the Lunch,” Mr Massingham said.

"After more that a decade of playing top level Rugby Union, Nick Cummins has catapulted from a Rugby somebody to Australian Cult Hero.

"Following a colourful season as the Bachelor in 2018, he has proven that he can survive in the wildest environments, always sporting a witty quip and cheeky grin.

"He's now joining us at the Frenchville Sports Club this Sunday and guests will hear all the inside stories of his life.”

LUNCH WITH THE HONEY BADGER

  • Sunday, May 26
  • Meet, greet from noon
  • $55 per person, table of 10 $500
  • Two-course luncheon from 12.30
  • Two drinks on arrival
  • Book www.fitzroy barrabash.com.au
fitzroy barra bash honey badger nick cummins
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Premier calls for certainty around Adani approvals

    premium_icon UPDATE: Premier calls for certainty around Adani approvals

    Breaking UPDATE: Premier 'fed up' with Adani process, apologises for Labor 'let down'

    Black lung: Mines minister clears the air about x-rays

    premium_icon Black lung: Mines minister clears the air about x-rays

    Health Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham says x-rays sorted

    Tender for new art gallery down to three final companies

    premium_icon Tender for new art gallery down to three final companies

    Council News The $31.5million project is expected to be completed by mid 2021

    Maddy and Luca find their chemistry treading the boards

    premium_icon Maddy and Luca find their chemistry treading the boards

    News Late night rehearsals pay off for TCC actors