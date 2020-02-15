Your chance to name Rockhampton Zoo’s new baby chimp

The public is invited to name the Rockhampton Zoo's new arrival.

HEARTS across the Rockhampton region melted last week as Rockhampton Zoo announced the arrival of a happy and healthy baby chimpanzee. The chimpanzee enclosure reopened yesterday and the community is being asked not only to visit, but to help name the new arrival.

Cr Cherie Rutherford said council received hundreds of messages congratulating mother Holly and the zoo.

“Given that the zoo and the chimps hold such a special place in the hearts of our residents it is absolutely right that we turn to our community for name suggestions – we have seen some comments on facebook already,” she said.

“We will take all of the suggestions and then a panel, which will include our primate keeper Blair Chapman, will create a shortlist.

“We will then hold an event at the zoo and let Alon and Holly make the final choice, much like we did with Capri.”

To suggest a name for the new baby boy, visit the council website by February 23.