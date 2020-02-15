Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The public is invited to name the Rockhampton Zoo's new arrival.
The public is invited to name the Rockhampton Zoo's new arrival.
Council News

Your chance to name Rockhampton Zoo’s new baby chimp

JANN HOULEY
, jann.houley@capnews.com.au
15th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEARTS across the Rockhampton region melted last week as Rockhampton Zoo announced the arrival of a happy and healthy baby chimpanzee. The chimpanzee enclosure reopened yesterday and the community is being asked not only to visit, but to help name the new arrival.

Cr Cherie Rutherford said council received hundreds of messages congratulating mother Holly and the zoo.

“Given that the zoo and the chimps hold such a special place in the hearts of our residents it is absolutely right that we turn to our community for name suggestions – we have seen some comments on facebook already,” she said.

“We will take all of the suggestions and then a panel, which will include our primate keeper Blair Chapman, will create a shortlist.

“We will then hold an event at the zoo and let Alon and Holly make the final choice, much like we did with Capri.”

To suggest a name for the new baby boy, visit the council website by February 23.

rockhampton regional council rockhampton zoo tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shopping centre owners spend $5.5m on nearby houses

        premium_icon Shopping centre owners spend $5.5m on nearby houses

        Business 16 properties have now been removed or demolished with two approved to go

        Teen trapped inside car after frightening truck collision

        premium_icon Teen trapped inside car after frightening truck collision

        News The girl was treated for chest, leg and possible spinal injuries.

        Freshed faced recruits have chance to learn from the best

        premium_icon Freshed faced recruits have chance to learn from the best

        News Stanwell Power Station adds to its ranks with this fresh bunch of apprentices and...

        Country on Keppel line-up gets ‘Green Light’

        premium_icon Country on Keppel line-up gets ‘Green Light’

        Whats On As the country festival returns to GKI for its second year, co-headliner Jasmine...