Colin Strydom in his office. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Your chance to vote for one of Rocky's best icons

20th Aug 2019 10:58 AM

IT'S no secret in Central Queensland that Mount Archer's elevated boardwalk is absolutely spectacular - but now it's time to cast your vote and let the whole country know.

Nurim Circuit, Mount Archer's breathtaking elevated boardwalk, has made the shortlist for the Australian National Timber Awards, and voting for the People's Choice Award is now open.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the boardwalk has a great chance of taking out the People's Choice Award.

Colin Strydom, architect and director of Design+Architecture - the local firm that designed the boardwalk - said this was a chance to really showcase Rockhampton on the national stage.

"Of all of the public works projects I have been part of, this is the one that has received the most positive feedback, and the best response from the community I have ever seen,” Mr Strydom said.

"I think a large part of the reason is that this is a project that is truly unique to Rockhampton, and that celebrates our region.

"Almost everyone involved in the project was from the Rockhampton Region - including the consulting team, construction team, the client, and the project management team.

"As a result, this is a project that was designed and delivered with a deep understanding and respect for the area.

"I am absolutely honoured that the boardwalk is something that residents of the Rockhampton Region feel truly proud of.”

The Nurim Circuit Elevated Boardwalk was made possible through $300,000 in funding from the Works for Queensland program as well as $450,000 from the Department of Environment and Science.

"Nurim Circuit has quickly become one of the most loved places in Rockhampton,” Cr Strelow said.

"Every weekend and afternoon the boardwalk is filled with people and families enjoying the view and each other's company.

"I am very proud that we have this wonderful piece of architecture in our own backyard, and I know that people across our region feel the same, so let's shout it from the mountain top.

"Cast your vote for the boardwalk to win the People's Choice Award, and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Together, we can take out this award.”

Voting closes at the end of September.

To cast your vote for the Nurim Circuit Elevated Boardwalk, head to timberdesignawards.awardsplatform.com/entry/vote.

