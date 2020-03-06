Your choice of seats for eighth Mamma Mia show

One more, final, extra show for Mamma Mia, no further extensions possible!

With one week to go until opening night, Rockhampton Regional Council has announced one final extra performance for its upcoming musical, Mamma Mia!, bringing the total number of performances to eight.

Tickets are now on sale for a matinee performance on Saturday 21 March at 1.30pm.

The extra show is the third additional show in the season, which was originally planned to run for five performances.

No further extensions of the season are possible, so people who haven’t already booked are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

Some tickets are still available for other shows in the season, however the best choice of seats will be for the Saturday 21 March matinee.

Directed by Joy Philippi, Mamma Mia! is inspired by the story telling music of ABBA’s timeless songs. It has been a worldwide hit and Rockhampton theatregoers will get the chance to experience it live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre from 13 March.

Mamma Mia! features all local cast, orchestra, creative and production teams.

The cast includes:

Amanda Hock as Donna

Maddison McDonald as Sophie

Aleah Dillon as Tanya

Lisa Kibblewhite as Rosie

Grant Wolf Whitfield as Sam

Jason Plumb as Bill

Peter Bothams as Harry

An additional 33 people make up the ensemble.

Mamma Mia!, includes hit ABBA songs including Dancing Queen, Knowing me Knowing You, Take a Chance on Me, Money Money Money, SOS, and Mamma Mia, just to name a few.

Mamma Mia! is directed by Joy Philippi, with Musical Director Jeanette Douglas, Choreographer Lita Hegvold and Vocal Director Jacinta Delalande.

Mamma Mia! is a Rockhampton Regional Council production sponsored by the Friends of the Theatre, The Morning Bulletin and WIN Television.

PERFORMANCES

Pilbeam Theatre

Friday 13 March at 7.30pm

Saturday 14 March at 1.30pm

Saturday 14 March at 7.30pm

Sunday 15 March at 1.30pm

Thursday 19 March at 7.30pm

Friday 20 March at 7.30pm

EXTRA SHOW: Saturday 21 March at 1.30pm

Saturday 21 March at 7.30pm

Tickets: Adult $52, concession $48, Child $37, Friend of Theatre $48.

Tickets on sale from Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 and www.seeitlive.com.au