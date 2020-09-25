Your favourite CQ child care centre crowned

WHEN we asked which child care centre in Central Queensland was your favourite, Genius Childcare in Norman Gardens came out on top.

Centre manager Chloe Dahler said the popularity of the centre on Norman Road could be mainly chalked up to the staff.

“They’re just amazing, they’re supportive, and they really put their children and families first, and it really shows,” she said.

“They’re helpful, caring and accommodating, and make sure they’re also giving 110 per cent because they love where they work.

“They pride themselves on offering state-of-the-art facilities for children.”

Miranda Evans, Lilly Braney, Julie Humphreys, Chloe Carberry, and Kimberley Kirkwood.

She said that part of Genius’ mission was to get kids at the “top of their game when they’re heading off to school”, and to achieve that goal it was important to be “really attentive and really listening to the families”.

“We listen and take on board feedback,” she said.

There are 19 educators in total at the Norman Gardens centre and roughly 80 children on any given day.

Seven classrooms cater for kids from 6 weeks old to 12.

Part of the playground.

“I believe our team is uniquely diverse,” Ms Dahler said.

“We have a lot of cultures within our team, which I think helps the families as well.

“And the families have nothing but positive things to say about the new renovations,” she added.

“Word of mouth is spreading around town very quickly.”

The centre’s playgrounds and equipment – “from the inside to the outside” – received an upgrade recently, and a class is meant to be introduced next year introducing kids to robotics in order to keep them at the “forefront of education”.

The book nook.

“Play-based learning is definitely at the forefront of what we do and what we believe in,” Ms Dahler said.

“We pride ourselves on being inclusive and making sure we’re doing things that all the children can be involved in.”