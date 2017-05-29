Your financial future is in sound hands

FROM the back of his parent's CBD hairdressing salon, Rockhampton local Dimitri Kondilis has seen the stress and struggles of small business life.

Every customer had a different story, every workplace decision brings a new headache or financial problem.

When he stepped out of university and into the world of financial planning four years ago, he wanted to help the region for the better.

He has noticed too many would-be ventures crash and burn, all substantiated by the gripping economic times of late.

With the end of financial year fast approaching, the third generation business man has a vision to assist Central Queensland's white and blue collar workers.

Particularly those in the Generation-Y age bracket.

Dimi's top six tips

Seek professional advice

Take advantage of your chosen path and claim tax

Boost your assets and savings come tax time

Make an after-tax contribution to your superfund

Protect your income

Consider donating to charity to receive a tax deduction

"I am well aware of the pitfalls young people face here, particularly first home buyers," the 25-year-old said.

"And being young myself, I definitely do feel like I will relate to people well. My family has been here for 50-plus years and have worked in the small business realms.

"People need to find the ability to save for a house and learn to set goals in place to protect their existing assets and income.

"There is so much information on the internet which is misleading, so it is quite hard to get a straight and honest answer. But I tell it how it is.

"At the EOFY, most people see an accountant, but they should start seeing financial planners as well. They go hand in hand."

Soundbridge Financial Services' Dimitri Kondilis. Matty Holdsworth

He studied at CQUniversity and completed a bachelor of financial planning and knows the region well and its people well.

As Rockhampton and parts of Central Queensland go through the highs and lows of economic life, Dimitri says there are a number of ways planning ahead can do wonders.

"We basically look at where your money is at present and where is going into the future," he said from the Soundbridge Financial Services office on Quay St.

"We look to set in stone financial strategies to minimise your tax and maximise your cash flow and investments... instead of looking at the past and what you could have claimed, we look at the future and explain what you should be doing.

"It is essentially a way to protect your wealth and maximise your financial position with the right decisions.

"It will ultimately lead to saving money at tax time."