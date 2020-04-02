Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta.
News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta.
Lifestyle

Your free adult colouring template for social distancing

by Adella Beaini
2nd Apr 2020 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta's fantastic colouring sheet.

You can get creative with colouring in the UK illustrator's fantastic heart motif, whether it's with pencils, pens or paint and even put your own thank you message to those on the coronavirus frontline underneath.

Digital art for the tele
Digital art for the tele

DOWNLOAD THE HEART HERE

Once your masterpiece is done, either scan or take a smartphone snap of it to upload to social media with the hashtag #ColourForOurCarers, upload it via the form below, or simply put it up in your front window to show your support.

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Your free adult colouring template for social distancing

colouring in coronavirus editors picks health mille marlotta social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Radical lockdown plan floated to protect regional Qld

        premium_icon Radical lockdown plan floated to protect regional Qld

        News The proposal was to set up nine stand-alone quarantine regions around Queensland.

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

        COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

        Health A public health alert is out for a Qantas flight from Brisbane

        COVID-19: Airlines must work faster to find Rocky passengers

        premium_icon COVID-19: Airlines must work faster to find Rocky passengers

        News “This is now the third flight where the public has been asked to come forward...