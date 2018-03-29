Your gluten free go-to this Good Friday

Melissa Kidd from Fishco Cafe with a Gluten Free serving of Fish and Chips.

KEEPING tradition in mind, seafood will be on the menu for the Rockhampton community over the Easter break.

However, for those gluten-free foodies out there, hopes are usually "crumbled” and dreams "battered” when trying to track down "free from” fish and chips.

Worry no more, Melissa Kidd from Fishco Cafe is ready to serve up your go-to GF feast this meat-free Friday.

Avoiding any cross-contamination, Melissa said a lot of care is taken when serving the GF community.

"We have a separate fryer that our chips and gluten free fish get cooked in,” she said.

"When serving up we use different utensils and trays.

"And we always ensure it's wrapped separate from other food.”

Beginning to cook GF when they found there was a demand for it, Melissa said they have been doing it for around 10 years.

"We love the gluten free fish,” she said

"It's so crisp and tasty.”

For those GF guys and gals out there looking for a "free from” fry up, Fishco Cafe will be open from 10am-8:00pm on Good Friday, closed Saturday and 3:00pm -8:00pm Sunday and Monday.

LOCATION: 120A George St, Rockhampton City QLD 4700.