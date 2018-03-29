Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melissa Kidd from Fishco Cafe with a Gluten Free serving of Fish and Chips.
Melissa Kidd from Fishco Cafe with a Gluten Free serving of Fish and Chips. Chris Ison ROK290318cgluten2
Community

Your gluten free go-to this Good Friday

by Jessica Powell
29th Mar 2018 5:07 PM

KEEPING tradition in mind, seafood will be on the menu for the Rockhampton community over the Easter break.

However, for those gluten-free foodies out there, hopes are usually "crumbled” and dreams "battered” when trying to track down "free from” fish and chips.

Worry no more, Melissa Kidd from Fishco Cafe is ready to serve up your go-to GF feast this meat-free Friday.

Avoiding any cross-contamination, Melissa said a lot of care is taken when serving the GF community.

"We have a separate fryer that our chips and gluten free fish get cooked in,” she said.

"When serving up we use different utensils and trays.

"And we always ensure it's wrapped separate from other food.”

Beginning to cook GF when they found there was a demand for it, Melissa said they have been doing it for around 10 years.

"We love the gluten free fish,” she said

"It's so crisp and tasty.”

For those GF guys and gals out there looking for a "free from” fry up, Fishco Cafe will be open from 10am-8:00pm on Good Friday, closed Saturday and 3:00pm -8:00pm Sunday and Monday.

LOCATION: 120A George St, Rockhampton City QLD 4700.

easter 2018 gluten free seafood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CCTV: Balaclava-clad thieves bust into Rocky business

CCTV: Balaclava-clad thieves bust into Rocky business

News Police believe string of Rocky robberies could be linked.

Remembering 'Bubba': Huge crowd to honour Rocky crash victim

Remembering 'Bubba': Huge crowd to honour Rocky crash victim

News FAMILY & friends will gather to remember Joel 'Bubba' Eliott

New force on the CQ block with 20 graduates

New force on the CQ block with 20 graduates

News Jake King is looking forward to his new career

  • 29th Mar 2018 5:10 PM
Avo-go at this: CQ farmers unreal $5 deal

Avo-go at this: CQ farmers unreal $5 deal

News HOLY GUACAMOLE: Have your smashed avo and home too

Local Partners