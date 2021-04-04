‘Your going to end up in jail’: Unlicensed driver warned

Christy Anne Jasperson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO

A repeat unlicensed driver has been warned if she kept driving without a licence she will end up in prison.

Christy Anne Jasperson, 34, pleaded guilty on March 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police responded to reports of a disturbance at Francis Street and East Street, Rockhampton, at 4.20pm on February 13 and noticed a vehicle nearby.

Mr Ongheen said Jasperson told police she had driven to that location in the vehicle.

He said checks revealed her licence had been disqualified from November 23, 2020, for six months.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client had recently gone through a significant relationship breakdown, had lost her job, and was struggling to make repayments on her house.

Ms Davis said her client had minimal family support.

Jasperson was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned her if she kept driving while unlicensed, she would end up going to prison.

“You need to start taking licensing requirements seriously or else that’s what’s going to end up happening,” Mr Press said.