ANZAC DAY: Everything Rocky residents need to know

Members of the 9th Battalion, AIF Living History Unit, practice drill at the old Archer Street Barracks as they prepare for their ANZAC Day duties.

| DAWN SERVICE ESSENTIALS |

>>If you're attending a dawn service across the region on ANZAC Day, make sure you take a torch and jumper with you to the service. Once lights have gone out they will not come back on until the end of the service. There will be low light for laying of wreaths. Please bring a torch if you wish to move around after lights are down.

>>If you're attending the Rockhampton Dawn Service at the Botanic Gardens, please note parking is very limited so please use the free Sunbus service. Two buses will depart Bunnings car park at 2.45am:

Route 1 Bunnings, Northside Plaza, Kern Arcade car park bus stop, Allenstown Plaza, Botanic Gardens

Route 2 Bunnings, Northside Plaza, City Centre Plaza, Showgrounds (main entrance bus stop), Botanic Gardens.

(Note: Buses stop in street and do not enter car parks)

Buses will return at approximately 5.30am. Limited space is available for wheelchairs. Phone 4936 2133 to book a wheelchair space. No bookings are necessary for regular seating.

ROAD CLOSURES

Rocky: Spencer Street between Agnes and Anne Streets and Anne Street between Penlington and Spencer Streets will be closed between 3am and 6am. SES Volunteers will direct cars to car parks. Limited car parking available.

Cap Coast:

| MAJOR ANZAC DAY EVENTS |

Rockhampton Dawn Service

Dawn Service at 4.27am, Cenotaph, Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

Parking at the Botanic Gardens is very limited, so please use the free Sunbus service.

The 2017 Rockhampton March

Marchers will step off from the intersection of Archer and Alma Streets at 9.57am.

It will continue along Archer and then turn right into to Victoria Parade, continuing along Victoria Parade, under the 'old' Fitzroy River Bridge and turn right into Fitzroy Street.

It will continue along Fitzroy Street, turning left into East Street and continue along East Street to William Street.

It will turn right into William Street and continue to Bolsover Street and conclude with a Civic Service of Remembrance outside City Hall.

Emu Park Dawn Service

Dawn Service at 5am at the Emu Park Cenotaph.

Parade at 9am followed by Main Service

Yeppoon Dawn Service

Dawn Service at 5am at the Yeppoon Foreshore Amphitheatre.

Main service will be held at 9.30am

| SERVICES ACROSS THE WIDER REGION |

Gracemere Service

March assembles at 4am in front of the shops. Lawrie Street. Step-off at 4.27am.

Dawn Service at 4.30am, Gracemere Cenotaph, RSL, James Street.

Participants are invited to attend a Gunfire breakfast in the RSL Club Rooms after the Service. Adults $3, children free, bar operating.

Westwood Service

March assembles at 11.45am, Westwood Hall, Capricorn Highway. Step-off at 12 noon.

Service at 12.30pm, Westwood Hall, Capricorn Highway.

Participants are invited to remain after the Service for lunch and drinks.

Stenhouse Park - Lakes Creek (24 April 2017)

Service at 9.30am, Stenhouse Park - Lakes Creek Road.

Bouldercombe Service

Dawn Service at 4.27am, Lions Memorial Park, Leanne Hinchliffe Drive, Burnett Highway.

Participants are invited to attend a breakfast after the Service at the Recreation Complex for a gold coin donation.

Alton Downs Service

Dawn Service at 4.27am, Alton Downs Hall Cenotaph, corner of Nicholson and Ridgelands Roads.

Participants are invited to a Gunfire breakfast at the Alton Downs Hall after the Service.

Marmor Service

Dawn Service at 4.27am, Marmor Memorial Park, Tynan Street.

March assembles at 3.45pm, CWA Hall, Westacott Street. Step-off at 4.05pm.

Service at 4.27pm, Marmor Memorial Park, Tynan Street.

Participants are invited to attend a free breakfast at the Marmor Fire Brigade after the Dawn Service. A BBQ will be held at the Railway Hotel Beer Garden after the March and afternoon Service.

Mount Morgan Service

Dawn Service at 4.30am, Anzac Park - Morgan Street (Form up at 4.15am).

March assembles at 10.30am, School of Arts, Morgan Street. Step-off at 10.45am.

Service at 11am, Anzac Park - Morgan Street.

A Gunfire Breakfast will be held at 5am at the Community Services Club, Morgan Street.

Rats of Tobruk Association Rockhampton Branch

Service at 8am, Jeffries Park - Corner of Alma and Albert Streets.

March assembles at 9am, Jeffries Park - Archer Street.

Participants are invited to remain after the Service for a cup of tea.

Rockhampton Military Museum

Breakfast and other activities will be held at the Drill Hall on Archer Street from Sam to 5pm. Gunfire breakfast by gold coin donation. The bar will operate following the March.

CARV

Service held in the lunch room on Monday 24 April at 9.30am

Marlborough

Main service at 5.30am at Lions Park

Mt Chalmers

Main service at 1.30pm at the Memorial Gardens (old school grounds)

Stanage Bay

Dawn service at 6am and main service at 11am both at the Memorial Park

The Caves

Dawn service at 4.28am in the Town Square.

Parade at 12.30pm followed by main service.