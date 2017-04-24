29°
News

ANZAC DAY: Everything Rocky residents need to know

Melanie Plane
| 24th Apr 2017 1:54 PM Updated: 2:21 PM
Members of the 9th Battalion, AIF Living History Unit, practice drill at the old Archer Street Barracks as they prepare for their ANZAC Day duties.
Members of the 9th Battalion, AIF Living History Unit, practice drill at the old Archer Street Barracks as they prepare for their ANZAC Day duties. Chris Ison ROK170317clivinghisto

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

| DAWN SERVICE ESSENTIALS |

>>If you're attending a dawn service across the region on ANZAC Day, make sure you take a torch and jumper with you to the service. Once lights have gone out they will not come back on until the end of the service. There will be low light for laying of wreaths. Please bring a torch if you wish to move around after lights are down.

>>If you're attending the Rockhampton Dawn Service at the Botanic Gardens, please note parking is very limited so please use the free Sunbus service. Two buses will depart Bunnings car park at 2.45am:

  • Route 1 Bunnings, Northside Plaza, Kern Arcade car park bus stop, Allenstown Plaza, Botanic Gardens
  • Route 2 Bunnings, Northside Plaza, City Centre Plaza, Showgrounds (main entrance bus stop), Botanic Gardens.
  • (Note: Buses stop in street and do not enter car parks)
  • Buses will return at approximately 5.30am. Limited space is available for wheelchairs. Phone 4936 2133 to book a wheelchair space. No bookings are necessary for regular seating.

ROAD CLOSURES

Rocky: Spencer Street between Agnes and Anne Streets and Anne Street between Penlington and Spencer Streets will be closed between 3am and 6am. SES Volunteers will direct cars to car parks. Limited car parking available.

Cap Coast:

| MAJOR ANZAC DAY EVENTS |

Rockhampton Dawn Service

Dawn Service at 4.27am, Cenotaph, Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

Parking at the Botanic Gardens is very limited, so please use the free Sunbus service.

The 2017 Rockhampton March

Marchers will step off from the intersection of Archer and Alma Streets at 9.57am.

It will continue along Archer and then turn right into to Victoria Parade, continuing along Victoria Parade, under the 'old' Fitzroy River Bridge and turn right into Fitzroy Street.

It will continue along Fitzroy Street, turning left into East Street and continue along East Street to William Street.

It will turn right into William Street and continue to Bolsover Street and conclude with a Civic Service of Remembrance outside City Hall.

Emu Park Dawn Service

Dawn Service at 5am at the Emu Park Cenotaph.

Parade at 9am followed by Main Service

Yeppoon Dawn Service

Dawn Service at 5am at the Yeppoon Foreshore Amphitheatre.

Main service will be held at 9.30am

| SERVICES ACROSS THE WIDER REGION |

Gracemere Service

March assembles at 4am in front of the shops. Lawrie Street. Step-off at 4.27am.

Dawn Service at 4.30am, Gracemere Cenotaph, RSL, James Street.

Participants are invited to attend a Gunfire breakfast in the RSL Club Rooms after the Service. Adults $3, children free, bar operating.

Westwood Service

March assembles at 11.45am, Westwood Hall, Capricorn Highway. Step-off at 12 noon.

Service at 12.30pm, Westwood Hall, Capricorn Highway.

Participants are invited to remain after the Service for lunch and drinks.

Stenhouse Park - Lakes Creek (24 April 2017)

Service at 9.30am, Stenhouse Park - Lakes Creek Road.

Bouldercombe Service

Dawn Service at 4.27am, Lions Memorial Park, Leanne Hinchliffe Drive, Burnett Highway.

Participants are invited to attend a breakfast after the Service at the Recreation Complex for a gold coin donation.

Alton Downs Service

Dawn Service at 4.27am, Alton Downs Hall Cenotaph, corner of Nicholson and Ridgelands Roads.

Participants are invited to a Gunfire breakfast at the Alton Downs Hall after the Service.

Marmor Service

Dawn Service at 4.27am, Marmor Memorial Park, Tynan Street.

March assembles at 3.45pm, CWA Hall, Westacott Street. Step-off at 4.05pm.

Service at 4.27pm, Marmor Memorial Park, Tynan Street.

Participants are invited to attend a free breakfast at the Marmor Fire Brigade after the Dawn Service. A BBQ will be held at the Railway Hotel Beer Garden after the March and afternoon Service.

Mount Morgan Service

Dawn Service at 4.30am, Anzac Park - Morgan Street (Form up at 4.15am).

March assembles at 10.30am, School of Arts, Morgan Street. Step-off at 10.45am.

Service at 11am, Anzac　 Park - Morgan　 Street.

A Gunfire Breakfast will be held at 5am at the Community Services Club, Morgan Street.

Rats of Tobruk Association Rockhampton Branch

Service at 8am, Jeffries Park - Corner of Alma and Albert Streets.

March assembles at 9am, Jeffries Park - Archer Street.

Participants are invited to remain after the Service for a cup of tea.

Rockhampton Military Museum

Breakfast and other activities will be held at the Drill Hall on Archer Street from Sam to 5pm. Gunfire breakfast by gold coin donation. The bar will operate following the March.

CARV

Service held in the lunch room on Monday 24 April at 9.30am

Marlborough

Main service at 5.30am at Lions Park

Mt Chalmers

Main service at 1.30pm at the Memorial Gardens (old school grounds)

Stanage Bay

Dawn service at 6am and main service at 11am both at the Memorial Park

The Caves

Dawn service at 4.28am in the Town Square.

Parade at 12.30pm followed by main service.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anzac anzac day anzac day dawn service dawn service gallipoli lest we forget what'son what's on

Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

HOUSES going for under $100K in Rockhampton! And they are ready to buy right now.

Low act as unconscious crash victim robbed at scene

The suspected two vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd, just after Broadhurst St.

UNCONSCIOUS crash victim robbed as he lay on the side of the road.

Police investigating high-speed rollver, woman in hospital

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a woman in her 20s to the Rockhampton Hospital following a high-speed rollover in Oombabeer.

Emergency services rush to two rural CQ crashes only hours apart

'Sorry': CQ families hit with large estimate energy bills

Ergon Energy suspended its meter reading services in areas impacted by the cyclone and has been issuing estimated bills instead.

SHOCK bill increase post-cyclone leaves families scrambling to pay.

Local Partners

ANZAC DAY: Everything Rocky resident need to know

Everything you need to know about ANZAC Day in CQ

Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

A member of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) marshals a RAAF C-17 Globemaster following the aircraft's arrival in the Middle East. Photo: Contributed

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

GIG GUIDE: Check what's live and local

YEEHAW: Hayley Marsten will bring her country sound to the Young Australian Hotel on Friday night.

With plenty on, where will you be this weekend?

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

ACTRESS Amber Heard’s billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk has finally been spotted out and about in on the Gold Coast.

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps ...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $252,500

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Rural living with Unbeatable Views

56 Sawmill Road, Bondoola 4703

3 1 4 Offers Over...

Are you seeking privacy, views and a large shed? Stop Searching I’ve found it! Boasting Spectacular Ocean and Rural views this elevated position will be extremely...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

TRIPLEX–CORNER AGNES &amp; ARCHER. UNITS 1,2 &amp; 3 - $540,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1-3/246 Archer Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $540,000

It really is all about Location, Location. Prime real-estate in a prime location. The perfect Renovator and its waiting for that savvy person to take on the...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $589,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

GRAND HOME - AN ENTERTAINERS RETREAT

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $410,000

Set high on a hill with sweeping city views & located in a peaceful & prestigious neighbourhood this home showcases LIFESTYLE - DESIGNED for EFFORTLESS ease of...

Pretty As A Picture

293 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $139,000

This cute lowset 3 bedroom cottage has just hit the market and will be snapped up by the astute investor or first home buyer. The home has a new modern kitchen and...

Owner Says - PICK ME!!!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $239,000

REDUCED AGAIN - Now down to $249,000. The owner wants this gem SOLD! Come and take a look there is nothing to do, fully renovated this is a great first home or...

Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

BARGAIN: Rockhampton's cheapest houses, all under $140,000.

YOU won’t find a cheaper home than these 10 properties in Rocky.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!