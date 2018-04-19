Your guide to Anzac Day services in CQ
Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast District Services
Rockhampton Dawn Service - Botanical Gardens Cenotaph starts 4.27am sharp on April 25.
March and Service - Assembly at 9am, step off at 9.57am from intersection of Archer and Alma Streets. A Civic Service of Remembrance will be held at City Hall, Bolsover Street, at conclusion of the march. Street closures and detours will be in place.
Rats Of Tobruk Association Rockhampton Branch
Service at 8am, Jeffries Park. Corner Alma and Albert Streets. March assembles at 9am, Jeffries Park - Archer Street.
Alton Downs Service
Dawn Service: 4.27am, Alton Downs Hall Cenotaph, corner Nicholson and Ridgelands Roads.
Bouldercombe Service
Dawn Service: 4.27am, Lions Memorial Park - Leanne Hinchliffe Drive.
Gracemere Service
March assembles at 4am, assemble in front of the shops on Lawrie Street. Step-off at 4.27am.
Dawn Service held at 4.30am, Gracemere Cenotaph - RSL, James Street.
Mount Morgan Service
Dawn Service at 4.30am, Anzac Park - Morgan Street (Form up at 4.15am).
March assembles at 10.30am, School of Arts - Morgan Street. Step-off at 10.45am, service | 11am at Anzac Park - Morgan Street.
Emu Park Service
Dawn Service commences at 5am with Parade stepping off at 9am from outside the Pine Beach Hotel. Service to commence at the completion of the March.
Yeppoon Service
Dawn Service at 5:00am at the Amphitheater on foreshore followed by a Gun Fire Breakfast hosted by The Strand Hotel. 8:30am assembly near old Railway Site for 9:00am step off for Street March.