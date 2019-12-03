Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robyn Maitland and Margaret Gall wrapping gifts at City Centre Plaza.
Robyn Maitland and Margaret Gall wrapping gifts at City Centre Plaza.
News

Your guide to beautifully wrapped gifts this Christmas

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WRAPPING Christmas presents is on everyone’s to-do list, and it can be quite a strenuous task.

If the mere thought of having to wrap a pile of gifts makes you cringe, head on over to City Centre Plaza this festive season to have your gifts wrapped by volunteers from Anglicare Central Queensland.

From now until Christmas Eve, customers can have their presents beautifully wrapped by the team of volunteers at the gift-wrapping station, which is located in front of Target.

The gift-wrapping station is open from 9am-5pm daily until December 24.

Gifts can be wrapped from as little as $2, all proceeds benefit the local community.

With the support of City Centre Plaza, the Rockhampton community is also invited to give back and provide some hope and joy to families in need this Christmas by donating non-perishable food items to be included in hampers.

Anglicare Central Queensland has coordinated and delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers to those families and individuals needing support.

This has also included ensuring children and young people spending their Christmas in foster, kinship or residential care have presents under the tree just like other children.

The City Centre Plaza Food Drive will run until December 24.

Donations can be placed in the cage outside the Coles store.

Adopt a Family

If you would like to support the Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal, go to themorningbulletin.com.au/adoptafamily2019.

anglicare christmas day christmas presents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gracemere records highest property sale in four years

        premium_icon Gracemere records highest property sale in four years

        Property “Things are improving well and truly. People are getting the confidence to buy in Gracemere again.”

        Council mulls over Capras request for lease extension

        premium_icon Council mulls over Capras request for lease extension

        Council News The club could benefit from a sporting precinct development being built in the...

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        New Buddhist temple plans for Rockhampton suburb

        premium_icon New Buddhist temple plans for Rockhampton suburb

        Religion & Spirituality The place of worship would “provide the patrons with diverse types of religious and...

        Plans for major new Cap Coast housing estate

        premium_icon Plans for major new Cap Coast housing estate

        News PRIME land set to be turned into 34-lot subdivision.