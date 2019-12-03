Your guide to beautifully wrapped gifts this Christmas

WRAPPING Christmas presents is on everyone’s to-do list, and it can be quite a strenuous task.

If the mere thought of having to wrap a pile of gifts makes you cringe, head on over to City Centre Plaza this festive season to have your gifts wrapped by volunteers from Anglicare Central Queensland.

From now until Christmas Eve, customers can have their presents beautifully wrapped by the team of volunteers at the gift-wrapping station, which is located in front of Target.

The gift-wrapping station is open from 9am-5pm daily until December 24.

Gifts can be wrapped from as little as $2, all proceeds benefit the local community.

With the support of City Centre Plaza, the Rockhampton community is also invited to give back and provide some hope and joy to families in need this Christmas by donating non-perishable food items to be included in hampers.

Anglicare Central Queensland has coordinated and delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers to those families and individuals needing support.

This has also included ensuring children and young people spending their Christmas in foster, kinship or residential care have presents under the tree just like other children.

The City Centre Plaza Food Drive will run until December 24.

Donations can be placed in the cage outside the Coles store.

Adopt a Family

If you would like to support the Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal, go to themorningbulletin.com.au/adoptafamily2019.