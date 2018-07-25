YOUR GUIDE: Village Fest rolls into coast with class acts

TALENTED musicians, artists and acts will grace the Capricorn Coast in a few short weeks for the region's premier cultural festival.

The CQUniversity Village Arts Festival will kick off on August 10 with a selection of workshops, live music events and street theatre shows running until August 12.

Children play together at the CQUniversity Village Festival. John McGrath

Big names like Ella Hooper, Tia Gostelow, The Black Sorrows and The Short Fall will be performing, bringing thousands of people to the coastal town for a weekend of fun.

Previous analysis demonstrated an extraordinary $2.84 million impact on the local economy entirely form the three-day festival which generated the equivalent of 27.6 annual full-time jobs for locals.

The Village Festival in August featured Aussie music icons Mark Seymour and James Reyne. John McGrath

For the full festival guide including set program, artist bios and exclusive information, click the Village Festival guide here.