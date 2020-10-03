YOUR GUIDE: What’s on around the grounds this weekend
Golf
7am Saturday and Sunday: City of Rockhampton Open, Rockhampton Golf Club
Motocross
8am Saturday: King of Capricorn, Six Mile Raceway, Rockhampton
AFL Capricornia
Grand finals to be played at Swan Park, Yeppoon
8.30am Saturday: Under 13.5, Yeppoon v Gladstone
9.50am Saturday: Under 15.5, BITS v Yeppoon
11.30am Saturday: Under 17.5, Glenmore v Panthers
1.10pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Yeppoon v BITS
3.10pm Saturday: Senior women, Glenmore v Brothers
5.15pm Saturday: Senior men, Yeppoon v BITS
Rugby league
11am Saturday: Inaugural Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks 13-a-side Rugby League Carnival, Saleyards Park, Rockhampton
CQ Premier League
7.15pm Saturday: Berserker Southside v Central, Elizabeth Park, Rockhampton
7.15pm Saturday: Bluebirds United v Frenchville, Webber Park, Rockhampton
7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Nerimbera, Apex Park, Yeppoon