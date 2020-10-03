Menu
Six AFL Capricornia grand finals will be played at Swan Park, Yeppoon, on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Whats On

YOUR GUIDE: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
3rd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Golf

7am Saturday and Sunday: City of Rockhampton Open, Rockhampton Golf Club

Motocross

8am Saturday: King of Capricorn, Six Mile Raceway, Rockhampton

AFL Capricornia

Grand finals to be played at Swan Park, Yeppoon

8.30am Saturday: Under 13.5, Yeppoon v Gladstone

9.50am Saturday: Under 15.5, BITS v Yeppoon

11.30am Saturday: Under 17.5, Glenmore v Panthers

1.10pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Yeppoon v BITS

3.10pm Saturday: Senior women, Glenmore v Brothers

5.15pm Saturday: Senior men, Yeppoon v BITS

Rugby league

11am Saturday: Inaugural Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks 13-a-side Rugby League Carnival, Saleyards Park, Rockhampton

CQ Premier League

7.15pm Saturday: Berserker Southside v Central, Elizabeth Park, Rockhampton

7.15pm Saturday: Bluebirds United v Frenchville, Webber Park, Rockhampton

7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Nerimbera, Apex Park, Yeppoon

