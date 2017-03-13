34°
'Your Honour, sorry I'd forgot about those bank cards'

Matty Holdsworth
| 13th Mar 2017 4:20 PM Updated: 4:23 PM
Shae Mary-Ellen Highley.
Shae Mary-Ellen Highley. Contributed

SHAE Mary-Ellen Highley stepped forward confidently to represent herself at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Despite Magistrate Mark Morrow's queries into whether she would prefer legal aid - "perhaps you should speak to the lawyer before you do something silly" - Highley turned it down.

She pleaded guilty to being in possession of another person's key cards and identification.

The court heard on January 3, 2017, a Rockhampton woman returned home from shopping and drove into her garage. She left the garage door up and the car unlocked.

At around 10.45am, police were called after the lady's reports that her handbag containing bank cards and $200 cash was missing.

Police searched Highley's address on a later date where they found the key cards.

The court heard that Highley told police she found the bag on the side of the road and was "too lazy" to turn it in.

"I had intended to take it all in, but I forgot," she said.

"I didn't use the cards."

Highley had been convicted of a similar crime only last year - she said she was going through tough times.

"I was going through a rough patch. I was on the road to correction when I moved up to Rockhampton."

She was handed a $350 fine by Magistrate Morrow and a conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bank cards central queensland crime rockhampton rockhampton magistrates court theft

Post Your Ad Here!