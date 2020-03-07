Your last chance to vote for Australia’s Top Dog

WHO will be Australia's K9 champion; our premium pooch; our finest four-legged friend?

You can decide by casting your vote before midnight tomorrow.

With over 600 votes so far in the Dogs of Oz Top Dog competition the frontrunners are starting to pull away from the pack.

But there's still time to get behind your favourite Queensland doggos and help them get crowned Australia's Top Dog.

My name is Malu and I'm an apricot Moodle from the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Tennille Bainbridge

Queensland has been punching above its weight with some stunning entries that are getting lots of attention.

Malu the apricot Moodle is wowing people with her puppy cuteness - "Malu means 'shadow' in Gunggari language and my parents are also teaching me commands in Gunggari language, which makes me such a 'budabai wandi' (good dog)"

While Molly - a Golden Retriever with an irresistible smile - "was born with a deformity to her front leg but doesn't let her disability hold her back from enjoying life".

Molly was born with a deformity to her front leg. She’s fun, loving, full of energy and doesn’t let her disability hold her back from enjoying life. Picture: Ashley Nelson-Moss

The winner will receive a makeover on The Morning Show with Pooch Perfect stylists Prue and Caitlan; a $5000 voucher from our friends at Petbarn.

PLUS they'll also receive return flights to Sydney and one nights accommodation at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour for them and their dog.

This is Rollo, an Australian Shepherd. He’s almost 5 months old and a true working dog at heart. Picture: Blaice McCaul

"I love dogs because they're loyal and always make you feel loved," says Prue.

And now it's time to return the love and loyalty, and turn the spotlight on Spot.

Vote #1 for Australia's Top Dog at dogsofoz.com.au