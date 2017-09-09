Your next 48 hours

Sign On Day and Open Day for 2017/18 Season Come and try ocean swimming, rescue boards, boats, first aid, beach flags and loads more

TODAY:

ALL DAY:

Baralaba Saratoga Classic is on this weekend. Attracting 300-plus participants, aged from four years and up, and with rich prizes up for grabs, there's no shortage of willing challengers. Family fun with live entertainment until midnight, markets (free to stall vendors), and festival fare provided by the local P&C. Weigh-in is strictly by 12 noon each day. Contact 0427<TH>378<TH>432 for more info.

9AM:

A family friendly car show'n'shine along with free jumping castle, sausage sizzle, cake/drinks stall, face painting, multi draw raffle & a chance to have a drive in a classic car. Head along to Cawarral State School, 125 Annie Drive from 9am until 12pm.

9AM:

Capella Pioneer Village day is on until 3.30pm. See the tractors and machinery that built the region's broadacre farming industry in action. Entry is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and students and $30 for a family.

11AM:

Bunnings Warehouse will hold Kitchen Bathroom and Landry DIY Workshop. Phone 4923 0400 to book.

12.30PM:

2PM:

7PM:

Suckerpunch at Yeppoon Little Theatre. Suckerpunch - the Impact of one Punch, bought to you by Devine Drama & Dance. Recommended by mature audiences - show includes swearing and heavy subject matter. Cost $20 adults, $12 teen, $60 family (2 adults and 2 children). Phone 0433 892 143.

TOMORROW:

6AM:

Fun Run at Emu Park QCWA and Cap Coast Runners. Get your team of three together for a fun run relay! Entries from 6am - race starts at 7am. $5 per person (proceeds to support Emu Park QCWA projects). Phone 0428 779 240.

ALL DAY:

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

8AM:

The Heritage village markets are on today. Entry is $2 per person with under 14 olds free.

8AM:

The Byfield State School is holding its annual market day fundraiser. Come along and support this beautiful small school and pick up fresh local produce, plants, arts & crafts, bric-a-brac and much more. Enjoy a sausage sizzle from the school stall or order a famous Byfield General Store Lunch. It will be held at the Byfield General Store Gardens, Byfield Rd until 1pm.

8AM:

Motorcycle enthusiasts around Central Queensland are once again coming together to participate in a Roll The Dice Charity Ride with proceeds going to RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service. The event not only raises vital funds for the service, it encourages the safe and responsible use of motorcycles both on and off road. This is an annual event covering just over 140km. It kicks off at 8am with riders departing at 10am from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Hangar.

9AM:

Sign On Day and Open Day for 2017/18 Season Come and try ocean swimming, rescue boards, boats, first aid, beach flags and loads more. Head along to the Yeppoon main beach, there will also be a sausage sizzle.

9.15AM:

Yoga in the Botanic Gardens. Please bring a water bottle, sweat towel, yoga mat if you have one or towel. Phone 0413 106 857.

9.15AM:

Capricorn Coast Mayoral Bowls Challenge at Bowls Street Yeppoon. Mixed Fours - Each team comprise of 2 women and 2 men, but can play in any order. Cost is $80 per team. Phone 4939 1487 for more info.

10AM:

Mt Chalmers History centre, 24 School St will be open. View a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town. Free entry but donations are appreciated.

1.30PM:

QCWA Ridgeland's Branch will be holding an afternoon tea at Ridgeland Community Hall. Contact Val Cesiolka 4934 8159 and Ann Jepson 4934 1421.

2PM:

Capricornia Silver Band will perform at Emmaus College Hall to raise funds for their up coming state competition. Admission is $10.

3PM:

Mozart and Brahms at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost $52 adults (under 26 years pay your age).

4PM:

Rockhampton Leagues Club Senior A Grand Finals. Brothers Crimson Vs Bluebirds Hawks. Admission is Free.

4PM:

Suckerpunch at Yeppoon Little Theatre. Suckerpunch - the Impact of one Punch, bought to you by Devine Drama & Dance. Recommended by mature audiences - show includes swearing and heavy subject matter. Cost $20 adults, $12 teen, $60 family (2 adults and 2 children). For more information phone 0433 892 143.