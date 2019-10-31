Your pick of spooky Halloween events

Things have certainly become a little spookier at the Rocky Sports Club this week, with an action packed three days of Free Halloween family fun.

The Club has a dedicated Haunted House, which opened Tuesday, and runs today, when young ‘Trick or Treaters’ can come along and enjoy a fun filled afternoon with a lolly hunt from 4.30pm to 5pm, followed by prizes for the best costumes, and jumping castles.

Halloween at Rocky Sports Club.

All the events for Halloween are free, with people of all ages welcome to attend.

Rocky Sports Club general manager Jack Hughes is thrilled that the whole team have really embraced Halloween this year.

“We understand that kids really love Halloween and wanted to provide a safe and friendly family environment where they could dress up and have some fun,” Mr Hughes said.

“As a community, family friendly club, it is important to us to provide some fun for the kids and the whole family for free. It is becoming a busy and expensive time of the year for most of us, so we believe this is a great way to offer family fun where parents don’t have to put their hands in their pockets.”

The staff at the Rocky Sports Club have embraced the theme and will join in the fun dressed as some familiar Halloween characters for the kids today.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy some free family fun at the Rocky Sports Club at 1 Lion Creek Road in Wandal, opposite the Showgrounds.

Thursday, October 31

• MyTime - Halloween 12pm

MyTime provides free support for parents of children with a disability

Park Avenue State School.

• Virtual reality Halloween Rollercoaster experience 2.30pm

Rockhampton Regional Library Southside.

Free for 13 years and over, not suitable for those with medical conditions

Halloween at City Centre Plaza 4pm

Trick or treating, face painting and spooky balloon twisting

Halloween Trivia 7pm

Headricks Lane East Street.

Plenty of haunted food and beverage specials, plus best dressed prizes.

Friday November 1

JNR Spooky Party 5pm, SNR Spooky Party 7pm

Funzone Rockhampton.

Unlimited spooky laser tag missions, standard games and video tickets

Trick or Treat 5.30pm

219 William St, Allenstown.

Gold coin donation goes to Cancer Council and South Rockhampton Girl Guides

Free movie Screening: Hotel Transylvania 3 6.30pm

Rockhampton Riverside Precinct.

Brooklyn 99 – Halloween Heist Trivia 7pm

Victoria Park Tavern.

$5 entry, Over $400 in prizes up for grabs for trivia winners and best dressed

Saturday November 2

• Night of Horrors 6pm

Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Tickets $40-$50 from nightofhorrors.com.au

Mazes, shows, street performers, rides, food vendors and more

Halloween MEGA Kids Club – Free 6.30pm

Frenchville Sports Club.