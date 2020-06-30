Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

The Morning Bulletin website is regularly updated throughout the day with local news.

GOT questions about the new Morning Bulletin format? We’re here to help.

From this week, The Morning Bulletin is an online only publication, meaning there is no longer a print publication.

This doesn’t mean we’re not here with all the latest and most important news for the region.

Here are some frequently asked questions:

Where is the online version of the paper?

The online version of The Morning Bulletin was a mirror of the print version. Because our print version ceased, our online version of it has also.

We know many of you appreciated seeing how the region’s best stories of the day curated in print through our Digital Print Edition.

So, we’ve launched a new version of it, a four-page Digital Edition highlighting the most major stories as they would have appeared in paper which you can find here.

It’s one of the innovations we’ve introduced to make sure readers from this region can consume the news the way they want to. We will work daily to improve this new product for you.

However, in terms of bringing you all the latest news, our website at themorningbulletin.com.au is loaded with all the best and latest content, as it happens and if you’re a subscriber it’s a simple matter of logging in.

Why can’t I see this new digital edition in the app?

At this stage, the digital edition is available on the website but not through The Morning Bulletin app.

Does this mean I am missing out on news?

No, it certainly doesn’t. Our journalists are regularly uploading news to our website throughout the day.

Locals can also pick up the print version of the Courier Mail to receive a special regional edition with Central Queensland’s most important stories of the day, as well as a great range of state and national news.

Can I still access puzzles?

Yes! We know readers love these and don’t want anyone to miss out. We are also the only local news outlet offering such a service. Go to https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/lifestyle/games/ to play.

Can I still purchase photos?

You can still buy copies of Morning Bulletin photos. Do so by visiting this link: https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/buy/

Where do I go to view classifieds and death or funeral notices?

To look through our latest classifieds, simply go to https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/classifieds/ and click on which classifieds you are looking for.

To view the recent death and funeral notices, go to https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/tributes/ and click on which notices you would like to view.

You can also still place a notice for a funeral, death, marriage, birth or engagement. Do so by visiting this link: https://www.newsconcierge.com.au/tributes/plans-pricing/?sourceCode=ZZONL_WEB120

Who do I contact if I am having subscriber trouble logging on to the website?

Sometimes there are technical issues, and sadly we can’t help you with these at a local site level, but our subscriber services team are happy to hear from you.

You can call 1300 361 604 or email subscriber@newsregionalmedia.com.au

Please note, with many people experiencing forgotten passwords etc as they head back online, there could be a wait on the phone.

If you’re not a subscriber, but wish to be, simply head to our website www.themorningbulletin.com.au and click on any story, you’ll be redirected to a link with subscription options.