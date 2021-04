Your Rockynats program and entertainment guide

Find out what’s on each day at Rockynats.

Three days of motor madness began in Rockhampton on Friday as Rockynats kicked off over the Easter weekend.

Below is a list of the program and entertainment events for each day.

Attendees may also download the Rockynats event app for information about what’s on.

Rockynats Zone Map.

Friday, April 2

Rockhampton Showgrounds

Program

9.30am: Showgrounds Precinct opens to entrants for street parade form-up

10am: Showgrounds Precinct open to spectators

10am – 6pm: Alcohol free event, Trade Exhibition, Carnival Rides, Food/Drink Vendors, Live Music

11.30am – 1.30pm: Street parade through Rockampton and back to Showgrounds

2pm – 4pm: H.O.G Chapter Challenge

4pm – 5pm: Elite Unveils

6pm: Precinct Closes

Entertainment

10am – 4pm: Kids Activities – Free Face Painting

10am – 4pm: Kids Activities – Free Carnival Rides

12.30pm – 1.15pm: Live Music – Aarron Symonds

12.45pm – 1.45pm: Roving Performers Memphis Moovers

1.30pm – 2.15pm: Live Music – Aarron Symonds

2pm – 4pm: Show H.O.G. Chapter Challenge

2pm – 4pm: Kids Movie – Bumblebee (PG)

2.45pm – 3.30pm: Live Music – Relic

3.45pm – 4.30pm: Live Music – Side Hustle

4.45pm – 5.30pm: Live Music – Side Hustle

Northside Burnout Precinct

Program

12pm: Burnout Precinct opens to entrants

1pm: Burnout Precinct opens to spectators

2pm – 4.30pm: Burnout Championship Qualifying

5pm – 6.30pm: Burnout Masters Round 1

7pm: Precinct Closes

Entertainment

12pm – 5pm: Kids Activities – Cheeky Monkeys Soft Play

12pm – 6pm: Kids Activities – Free Face Painting

2pm – 6pm: Kids Activities – Bumblebee Meet & Greet

Saturday, April 3

Rockhampton Showgrounds

Program

7am: Showgrounds opens to elite entrants for set-up

8am: Showgrounds opens to spectators

8am – 4pm: Trade Exhibition, Carnival Rides, Food/Drink Vendors, Licenced Bar, Live Music

9am – 4pm: Elite Pavilion

5pm: Precinct Closes

Entertainment

9am – 3pm: Kids Activities – Free Carnival Rides

9am – 11am: Movie – Cars 1 (G)

10am – 10.45am: Live Music – Side Hustle

11am – 2pm: Kids Activities – Bumblebee Meet & Greet

11.15am – 12pm: Live Music – Zac Cross

12.15pm – 1pm: Live Music – Zac Cross

1.30pm – 2.15pm: Live Music – Relic

2pm – 4pm: Movie – Cars 2 (PG)

2.40pm – 3.30pm: Live Music – Relic

Northside Burnout Precinct

Program

8am: Burnout Precinct opens to entrants

9am: Burnout Precinct opens to spectators

10am – 5pm: Burnout Championships

10am – 2pm: Burnout Gold Grandstand Viewing Session Time

3pm – 8pm: Burnout Platinum Grandstand Viewing Session Time

5pm – 8pm: Burnout Masters Round 2

9pm: Precinct Closes

Entertainment

4pm – 7pm: Kids Activities – Bumblebee Meet & Greet

Rockhampton CBD

Program

7am: CBD Precinct opens to Street Drag entrants

8am: CBD Precinct opens to Quay St Show N Shine entrants

9am: CBD Precinct opens to spectators and other entrants

9am – 5pm: Car Cruising

9am – 5pm: Street Drags

10am – 4pm: Quay Street, Show N Shine

10am – 4pm: Drift World

10am – 4pm: Dyno

6pm: Precinct Closes, CBD Opens to Public

Entertainment

11am – 3pm: Roving Performers Memphis Moovers

Bike Precinct

9am: Bike Precinct opens

9am – 3pm: Show N Shine

9am – 3pm: Bike Judging

9am – 4pm: Bike Burnouts, Demo Rides and After Markets

3pm – 4pm: Awards Presentation

5pm: Precinct Closes

Other

6.30pm – 11pm: Let there be AC/DC tribute concert at Rocky Sports Club (tickets)

Sunday, April 4

Rockhampton Showgrounds

Program

8am: Showgrounds Precinct opens to spectators and entrants

8am – 5pm: Trade Exhibition, Carnival Rides, Food/Drink Vendors, Licenced Bar, Live Music

10am – 4pm: Elite Pavilion

5pm – 7pm: Awards Presentation

8pm: Precinct Closes

Entertainment

9am – 4pm: Kids Activities – Free Face Painting

9am – 4pm: Kids Activities – Free Carnival Rides

9am – 11am: Movie – Cars 2 (PG)

10.15am – 11am: Live Music – Will Lutton

11am – 1pm: Movie – Cars 3 (G)

11.15am – 12pm: Live Music – Will Lutton

12.30pm – 1.15pm: Live Music – Relic

1pm – 3pm: Movie – Bumblebee (PG)

1.30pm – 2.15pm: Live Music – Relic

2.45pm – 3.30pm: Live Music – Zac Cross

4pm – 4.40pm: Live Music – Zac Cross

5.45pm – 6.30pm: Live Music – Side Hustle

Northside Burnout Precinct

Program

9am: Burnout Precinct opens to entrants

10am: Burnout Precinct opens to spectators

11am – 3pm: Burnout Championships Final

11am – 1pm: Burnout Gold Grandstand Viewing Session Time

2pm – 4pm: Burnout Platinum Grandstand Viewing Session Time

3pm – 4pm: Burnout Masters Final

5pm: Precinct Closes

Entertainment

9am – 4pm: Kids Activities – Free Face Painting

Rockhampton CBD

Program

8am: CBD Precinct opens to Street Drags and Quay St Show N Shine entrants

9am: CBD Precinct opens to spectators and all other entrants

9am – 5pm: Car Cruising

9am – 5pm: Street Drags

10am – 4pm: Quay Street, Show N Shine

10am – 4pm: Drift World

10am – 4pm: Dyno

6pm: Precinct Closes, CBD Opens to Public

Entertainment

10am – 1pm Kids Activities – Bumblebee Meet & Greet

11am – 3pm Roving Performers Memphis Moovers

Bike Precinct

9am: Bike Precinct opens

9am: Thunder Run Form Up

9am – 5pm: Demo Rides and After Markets

10am: Thunder Run

5pm: Precinct Closes

Other

6.30pm – 11pm: Let there be AC/DC tribute concert at Rocky Sports Club (tickets)

6pm – 10.30pm: Thirsty Merc concert at The Goat (tickets)

Monday, April 5

Rockhampton Showgrounds

8am – 11am: (Entrants only) Award Winners Big BBQ Breakfast