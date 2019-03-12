YOUR SAY: Can the Rocky to Gladstone stretch be fixed?

ALL IN FAVOUR: The proposed funding focuses on improving the busy route on the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Gladstone and the CQ public agrees work is needed.

IN yesterday's edition of The Morning Bulletin, it was reported that the Labor party if elected would commit $2.1million dollars worth of funding to consider duplicating the stretch of Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Gladstone.

The question was put to our Morning Bulletin Facebook audience "Do you think the highway needs to be duplicated between Rockhampton and Gladstone?”

Here is what CQ had to say:

Maria Finlay-Frenken - From Gympie to Cairns would be nice. It is done from Melbourne to Gympie now to finish it.

Irene Lynette Windsor - It sure does need attention big time. This is our major highway to the North but everything goes down to south-east Queensland.

Mel Nelson - The whole Bruce highway should be how it is from Gympie south. Would be safer than it is now!

Phil Twiner - I think they need to grow some really tall trees on the western side of the highway. Driving back to Rockhampton, I was hit with sun in my eyes and I could barely see the road.

Amanda Ryan - Why don't they have a look at the Leichhardt Hwy, that road is a mess. Trucks carrying mining equipment have made a mess of that

Josh Hennig - Between rocky and Mt Larcom turnoff yes! patching it up and resurfacing it isn't going to fix (drivers) that sit on 20km/h under the speed limit or people dozing off coming towards you. definitely is well overdue to be a divided road. It's bad enough that it takes nearly 9 hours to travel the 600km to Brisbane.

Leesa Tomlinson - Here we go again, they said this years ago. Travelled the Bruce on the weekend as I have many a time. It is still a national disgrace. Should have been dual lanes from Brissy to Mackay by now.

Craig Andrews - Be nice make rail cheaper,get heavy trucks of our roads.

Lynne Auld - No it just needs to be properly fixed then regulary maintained.

Michael Murphy - Yeppoon-Rocky road or Rocky to Mackay could do with some work.

Darren Bailey - Is there an election soon?

Sue Goff - Yes, Yes and Yes

HIGHWAY PLAN: Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, Federal Shadow Minister for Finance Jim Chalmers and Labor Candidate for Flynn Zac Beers next to the Bruce Highway in Rockhampton. Contributed

The Morning Bulletin online subscribers also made their opinions on the stretch heard but were overwhelmingly were sceptical of Labor's plans.

MICCY from Gladstone - So really it seems like all they've committed to is $2.1M towards planning. No commitment to the total project cost though. Having driven this road regularly, I think there are more urgent matters that require attention.

TARRAGINDI from Gladstone - Quick access to Rocky so Gladstone people can do more shopping up there. Everything favours Rockhampton. How about a vision for Gladstone?