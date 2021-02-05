YOUR SAY: JobKeeper claims, birth control and climate change

Harry Bruce's take on the riverfront developments in Mackay. Today's Harry Bruce cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.

The new concept plans for the Mackay riverfront remind me of the buzz I used to enjoy back when I lived in Brisbane.

I envisage a vibe like the Eat Street Markets or along the South Bank parklands, and how I imagine the Howard Street Wharves are now (they opened after I left that city).

I love Mackay and the vibrancy in Wood Street gave me that reminder of my big city days.

Having a spot along our gorgeous Pioneer River to hang out with friends at night or take a lunch break during the day is an exciting prospect.

Concept drawing showing how a redeveloped public realm at 6 River St, Mackay could create a vibrant night scene along the Pioneer River waterfront. Picture: Mackay Regional Council

Developing the riverfront and beaches will certainly make Mackay a more attractive tourist destination but it will also help create a more vibrant lifestyle for us locals.

Watching the last of the fishing sheds at 6 River Street come down this week was sad but also filled me with joy thinking about the future options.

I love the idea of pop-up events, stalls and food as well as buskers in a space by the river.

I, for one, can't wait to see what evolves.

Rae Wilson, Daily Mercury Editor

Share your thoughts on the concept through a letter to the editor:

Daily Mercury

BEFORE AND AFTER: Demolition of the final building along 6 River Street, Mackay took place on Tuesday, February 2. Picture: Rae Wilson

Birth control flashback

I was incredibly disappointed to see your 'flashback' regarding contraception.

Not only was the original letter highly offensive and derogatory towards women, it perpetuates outdated and religious views that hold no place on society in 2021.

Contraception is an essential part of women's health and family planning and has provided women with choices we did not have in the 1950s.

Asking the question whether contraception remains 'controversial' seems an attempt to incite debate on your page - when the decision around contraception remains a medical consultation between a woman and her doctor.

The original quote was also very focused on sex being for a man's pleasure without any acknowledgment that women enjoy sex too.

I hope that your team will consider this in future and focus on health promotion messages and women's empowerment.

Dr Jasmine Davis, Mackay

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original piece was astounding to read. We were shocked as modern women. We do flashbacks every Tuesday on a range of topics and part of that is looking at how far we have come as a society. I can understand how you interpreted the post and we will take your feedback on board. Thanks for taking the time to write in.

Job Keeper rorts

Let's put aside publishing the list of names of people fronting the magistrate court for a day or two.

There will be no great social cost to pay.

Instead DM, calling on assistance of other News Corp partners, could attend to a little bit of research and publish the names of the business entities that have claimed or continue to claim the Job Seeker subsidy to the order of millions of dollars.

Whether intended or not, those institutions have undeservedly collected public money - I mean millions of dollars.

They should be shamed to make an example, if for no other reason.

Rex Singline, Bucasia

Climate action and jobs go hand in hand

For almost two decades, we have been told by our government and vested interests (read; fossil fuel industry) that we can have jobs, or we can have a healthy environment, but we can't have both.

This has never been true and it is certainly not true now, but it has created enough fear among vulnerable communities and government officials to serve its desired effect of delaying action to cut carbon pollution to another day.

It has also increased the damage that global warming is causing for communities on the frontline of climate disasters that Australia is already experiencing.

But 2021 may be the year that Australia's international isolation on climate policy becomes untenable.

With Trump gone, US President Joe Biden is committing the world's largest economy to achieving net zero emissions for electricity production by 2035 and the entire US economy by 2050.

Combined with similar commitments by Australia's major trading partners in China, Japan, South Korea and the EU, we're about to witness the greatest stampede of global capital into clean energy projects that the world has ever seen.

And Australia is about to miss out.

What has not been understood in Australia is that the Biden climate plan has at its core the creation of hundreds of thousands of well-paid and secure jobs that are necessary to solve the climate crisis. In so doing Biden makes a commitment to fossil fuel sector workers that has been missing from the Morrison government.

This explicit recognition of the insecurity workers can feel when they hear about energy transitions is important and essential to bringing communities along the decarbonisation journey.

The claims that climate action will cost jobs is nothing more than a half-baked conspiracy theory created by the fossil fuel industry and bought by our current government.

Our trading partners are embracing the clean energy economy and creating well-paid and secure jobs in the process. Let's join them.

Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach

Youth justice

The deaths of two people and their unborn child in Brisbane by an alleged drink-driver who was out on bail and 17 years old shows the criminal justice system is flawed and needs to have all penalties increased.

At present there is no deterrent.

Murder, rape, assaults, break and enters, property stealing, the list goes on.

Our police pick up criminals and judges and magistrates give them a slap on the wrist.

We need to have a 20-year non-parole jail sentence for the above mentioned crimes.

This would make people think before they act.

Our Premier and leader of the Opposition need to act now.

Bert Cave, North Mackay

