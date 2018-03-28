Your say: Letters to the editor

Hospital thanks

RE HOSPITAL praise in CCM 14/3, I would like to endorse both Carol Lewis and Dianne Corkran's comments in your paper.

Early on Christmas Day I was admitted to Capricorn Coast Hospital and spent nine days between there and Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Being Christmas Day, even 'Santa' was there handing out gifts. This brought lovely smiles to all. The staff worked tirelessly and always with a lovely smile when they could have liked to have been home with their loved ones enjoying Christmas.

Praise must also go to the progressive and forward thinking Livingstone Shire Council who keep and maintain the shire as a place to be proud of and to reside in and to visit.

One has only to visit other shires to realise how fortunate we are to live in this wonderful part of the world. Top marks to ALL.

Spencer Murray,

Zilzie

Thanks to community

THANK you so much Livingstone for your support, I am extremely grateful. I have learnt so much and loved every minute of it!

It has been an absolute pleasure to be part of this by-election. Every candidate brought something that this community needs and each was fantastic to get to know and work alongside.

To all the volunteers who helped me, thank you so much for believing in me and giving me your valuable time, I can't express how much I appreciate it.

To my family, my boys and my husband Peter, I love you all so very much and am so lucky to have you helping and supporting me.

Congratulations to Pat Eastwood, a good man who will represent us well. All the best Pat and family.

Thanks to everyone, love where we live.

Jo Stoyel,

Yeppoon

Region split

THE dispute over the shire suburbs can be fixed by the government. Split Rockhampton into two shires, use the Fitzroy River as the shire's boundary. The north side comes under the Livingstone jurisdiction and the south side of the river goes to the RRC. Problem solved.

As for service supply, Rocky people come to Yeppoon on weekends using LSC's facilities because who would want to spend a weekend in Rocky?

And yes Margaret, the Livingstone ratepayers are glad to see the last of Rockhampton's parochial, narrow-minded, stuff everybody else attitude.

N.W.H. Timms,

Bungundarra

Amalgamate again

INSTEAD of going Ahead to the Past (as opposed to Back to the Future), as suggested by Mr Timms in his letter in TMB 27/3, and separating Rockhampton at the Fitzroy River, this 'separate boroughs' was discounted as a stupidity in 1919 and the city became one after a referendum returning almost an 85 per cent "Yes”.

Let the State Government audit the near-bankruptcy of Livingstone council and re-amalgamate with Rockhampton. Rocky people may object to acquiring such a mountain of debt, but most of the people who live on the Coast and work in Rockhampton will applaud that proposal as they will once again be living in an inclusive community.

I suppose that is the basis for his call for a separate state for North Queensland. Would Rockhampton be the Coolangatta of NQ or the Murwillumbah of SQ. Let us forget the divisiveness and work to build a strong cohesive community.

Paul Hoolihan,

Yeppoon

Slow down in rain

WHAT is the go with people driving faster when it rains. Do drivers not understand that when the road gets wet it is more slippery and accidents can occur. If it's raining, slow down. You might get to your destination a couple of minutes later but at least you will get there alive.

G. Worrall,

Yeppoon

YOUR VIEWS