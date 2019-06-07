YOUR SAY: Readers weigh in on Rocky's worst roads

SAFETY CONCERNS: Concept plan for Option B, which aims to alter Knutsford St and Talford St to left in/left out and allow for right turn from North St into Knutsford St. INSET: Mayor Margaret Strelow.

SHANE Davey's horrific crash on the North and Knutsford St intersection has The Morning Bulletin readers talking after he pointed fingers at the infamous blind spot.

Is was reported in yesterday's story (Is this Rocky's worst blind spot?) that council was undergoing planning to rectify visibility problems caused by 2017 works.

Shane Davey's wrecked Holden was an instant write-off following Friday's crash Contributed

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Regional Council said the works were "scheduled for next financial year”, but is that soon enough?

Nearby resident Emma Nobel and Bianca Philippi challenged the crash figures (four crashes in 18 years, according to council figures) reported in yesterday's story, saying there "definitely has been more than four accidents”.

"I travel up and down North St all the time and have nearly been involved in several accidents because cars just seem to pop up out of nowhere - I can't see them and they can't see me,” Ms Nobel said via Facebook.

"I have lived on Knutsford St for one year. There has been at least five accidents in this time,” Ms Philippi said.

These experiences were mirrored Mr Davey's recount in yesterday's report.

Shane Davey was glad to hear council had noticed the need to fix the intersection where he crashed his car on Friday JACK EVANS

Further correspondence showed others who agreed including Karen Russell who replied "have to agree, many I've seen.”

The Morning Bulletin subscribes BRONCOSUPPORTER and JANETTED1 also recognised the dangers posed by the North St intersection.

"Yes it is a very bad intersection,” BRONCOSUPPORTER said.

"I travelled down North Street everyday for two weeks as my mother was in hospital. Twice in the two weeks a car nearly came out in front of me as I was driving down North Street from the hospital.

" I was just lucky I am not a real fast driver.

"The cars coming from your right cannot see the cars coming down the hill until they are right out nearly in front of you.

"The only way to fix it is for the council to take a couple of the rocks on the top row away,” the subscriber said.

CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of North and Talford Streets, Wanda Frazer Pearce

JANETTED1 is local to the area and said the blind spot was made worse by the 2017 works.

"I live in the area and this intersection was not dangerous prior to the council upgrade”, the subscriber said.

"Not only is vision impeded by the sandstone blocks, but the previous turning lane from North Street was removed and replaced by something much narrower.

"I narrowly missed a collision a few weeks ago due to this lack of vision.”

However, others believed driver caution could have avoided the incident.

"There are no 'bad' intersections in Rockhampton, just incompetent drivers. I've never had a crash in my history of driving on the roads,” Josh Henning commented.

"You can't blame the roads, it's the person behind the wheel,” Annette Pitcher said.

Some readers took the opportunity to bring to light other sections of road they believed were problem areas.

"One of the worst intersections is Canning and Albert St at the hospital,” Kayleen Plate said.

"Definitely William and Davis St (The Range). I've been in my rental for just over a year and there has been three accidents so far,” Kerrie Evans said.

"Worst intersection is Ivey St and Scenic Highway in Yeppoon,” Jothiraj Gurusamy said.

"Main St and Glenmore Rd intersection - absolute worst. I wish they would just put in lights already,” Katey Hunt said.