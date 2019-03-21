YOUR SAY: Responses to the stand off over CQ airfares

AS CAPRICORNIA candidate Russell Robertson and incumbent member Michelle Landry duke it out over "rip-off” airfares from Rockhampton Airport, community members aired their opinions on the high price of Central Queensland air travel.

The Morning Bulletin followers on Facebook have questioned whether the government had the ability to regulate the market and some shared some tips for cheap flights.

"So politicians can control what Qantas and the like charge - news to me. I thought the companies controlled their prices.” - Ann N Marty Rowlands

"Wait, so we're trying to make the government regulate the prices charged by private companies?” - Bessie K Jarr

"What about the price of fuel? We all drive cars and trucks every day. We don't all fly every day.” - Megan Cosgrove

"Some food for thought from a very frequent flyer. Always book at least 6 weeks ahead of your travel.” - Melissa Gold

The Morning Bulletin online subscribers also made their opinions heard.

"Where are the national powers of Federal Government agencies to haul the airlines before them and give a please explain? Why does it cost more to fly to Rocky than longer distances of other cities? Start issuing some big infringement fines.” - Rustybed springs

"Higher passenger numbers and an increase in competition for those passengers should see a reduction in flight costs. Sadly, I don't believe any of that will happen until the Rocky Airport is privatised. Both Mackay and Cairns airports are privately owned and this article says they have cheaper flights to Brisbane than Rocky.” - Fearless from Park Avenue

The two service providers who fly to Rockhampton responded to a media inquiry into high regional flights prices on Tuesday afternoon.

A Qantas Group spokesperson said high fares were a result of low passenger numbers.

"We know how important air travel is for those living in regional Australia and we take it very seriously,” a spokesperson said.

"Fares on regional routes are often more expensive than between two capital cities because costs in remote places are higher, and these costs must in turn be spread across a smaller number of passengers. This is something that is common to all airlines around the world.

"Regardless of the reasons, we continue to take action to make regional transport accessible, while also keeping it commercially sustainable.”

Virgin Australia also responded and said being the early bird was the key to cheaper air travel.

"Airfare pricing on any given route is driven by a combination of factors, including demand, how close the date of booking is to the date of travel, competitive activity, seasonality, operating costs and third party costs such as airport pricing and taxes. The pricing of airfares to regional ports will fluctuate as a result of such factors,” a spokesperson said.

"We encourage our passengers to book as early as possible to secure the best fares and take advantage of the discounted advanced purchase fares and special sale fares that we regularly offer across our network.”