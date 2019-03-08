YOUR SAY: Should we bring back fluoridated water?

Have your say on whether Rockhampton needs to bring back fluoridated water

IS IT time to bring fluoride back into Rockhampton and Yeppoon water supplies?

The topic has divided the region since 2012 when former Premier Anna Bligh removed a mandatory requirement for Queensland councils to add fluoride to drinking water.

A story was published in today's edition of The Morning Bulletin about Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk not pushing for mandation.

A local Rockhampton dentist, Dr Valentine Dantel, threw his support behind the introduction of fluoride back into the town's water, saying that it would significantly reduce tooth decay and dental problems.

Readers shared their opinions on the issue on social media.

A majority of comments showed resounding support to keep fluoride out of Rockhampton water.

Here are some of the comments.

Melissa Hopkins-Mallo: You think he'd be shocked dentistry why it's not included on Medicare. But let's not think about how over-medicated everyone is.

Dyan Thomson: Keep the TOXIC CRAP OUT of our water!!!!

Natalie Bartholomaeus: Do not want that poison in the water we drink.

Joan Kindelan: Isn't the problem with children's teeth the fact that children these days don't drink anything but sugary fruit juices and soft drinks? If so, then how is putting fluoride in the water going to help when they never drink water anyway.

Rockhampton Regional Council has been approached for comment.

