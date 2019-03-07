Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE. John Weekes
Crime

YOUR SAY: Should we bring back the death penalty?

7th Mar 2019 10:40 AM

SHOULD the death penalty be re-introduced for the most heinous crimes?

It's a controversial question but one The Morning Bulletin posed to readers after Treasa Steinhardt, mum of murdered schoolgirl, wrote a Letter to the Editor calling for capital punishment.

In the letter, which you can read in full here, Ms Steinhardt explained she had changed her views on the death penalty and now believed it should be re-introduced.

Readers shared similar views on social media.

Patricia Fielding wrote "Treasa, I had exactly the same view as you but now agree the death penalty should be introduced if there is no reasonable doubt. God bless you and your little girl".

While Karen Lee said "how many more innocent kids have to die for this happens. Most definitely should be brought back in".

What do you think? Vote in our poll below.

Reader poll

Should we bring back the death penalty?

View Results
capital punishment death penalty online poll
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Did CQ businesses hire more workers after penalty rate cuts?

    premium_icon Did CQ businesses hire more workers after penalty rate cuts?

    Politics The plan was to stimulate jobs, but has it worked?

    Shark nets are back in Central Qld waters

    premium_icon Shark nets are back in Central Qld waters

    Environment Nets and drumlines have been returned to local beaches

    PUPPY LOVE: Central Queensland's 50 most adorable dogs

    premium_icon PUPPY LOVE: Central Queensland's 50 most adorable dogs

    Pets & Animals DID your four-legged friend make our list?