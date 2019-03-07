YOUR SAY: Should we bring back the death penalty?

SHOULD the death penalty be re-introduced for the most heinous crimes?

It's a controversial question but one The Morning Bulletin posed to readers after Treasa Steinhardt, mum of murdered schoolgirl, wrote a Letter to the Editor calling for capital punishment.

In the letter, which you can read in full here, Ms Steinhardt explained she had changed her views on the death penalty and now believed it should be re-introduced.

Readers shared similar views on social media.

Patricia Fielding wrote "Treasa, I had exactly the same view as you but now agree the death penalty should be introduced if there is no reasonable doubt. God bless you and your little girl".

While Karen Lee said "how many more innocent kids have to die for this happens. Most definitely should be brought back in".

What do you think? Vote in our poll below.