YOUR SAY: This is CQ’s best childcare centre

NUMBER ONE: Maddison Hermon, Felicity Biles and Maddi Heslin at Illoura Child Care Centre Rockhampton is CQ's best childcare centre.

TOOTHY grins from ear to ear is a measure of success for Illoura Child Care Centre director Madonna Offord, and it’s proven to be the right one.

The facility was voted the best childcare centre in Central Queensland in a poll created by The Morning Bulletin.

A total of 130 people voted for the centre, which accounted for 50 per cent of the vote.

Mrs Offord was “blown away” to receive the feedback.

She said staff had done their job right if children left the facility in good spirits after a day in care.

“If the children are happy and they’ve been cared for that’s a success,” Mrs Offord said.

The centre has 15 staff and up to 41 children each day across three rooms.

She said small enrolment numbers and a low staff turnover contributed to a homely atmosphere, which made for a good environment for both children and employees.

“I like to make sure I know all the children,” she said.

Parents and staff working together was key to successful child development, according to Mrs Offord.

“We just want to be part of the extended family,” she said.

“We are working alongside parents to raise the children.”

After watching the children learn and grow, seeing them go off to school was a bittersweet moment for the staff but knowing they were prepared for the next step was the silver lining.

“Watching them go through those stages and be ready for school is important,” she said.

In the centre’s 46th year, the “beautiful families” and dedicated staff were what continued to make it great, said Mrs Offord.

The centre was recently graded as “exceeding” in its quality assessment — Mrs Offord was proud others recognised the “lovely” centre the staff worked hard for.

Berserker-based Four Lil Owls Family Daycare Service was ranked second in the poll with 37 votes, followed by Coastal Kids Emu Park on eight — a total of 257 votes were received.