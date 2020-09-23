YOUR SAY: Who owns our coal mines?

CQ residents are the most optimistic in Queensland.

READING reporter Melanie Whiting's piece today on optimism made me feel upbeat.

It seems Central Queenslanders are a positive bunch who have come out of the coronavirus lockdown period with a glass half full attitude.

I love that.

I know it's been a tough slog for many of us, myself included.

And there are a lot of people who will take a long time to recover from this.

But I think Mackay has been fortunate and that has held us in good stead in trying circumstances.

We are so lucky COVID didn't hit our patch and halt the industry - a credit to the miners and the mining companies, really.

The Whitsundays, though, has felt the COVID lockdowns more acutely and I just hope the decision to open up northern NSW will really help draw people north.

I would love to hear what you love about our region and what keeps you optimistic.

And what do you think of northern NSW opening up?

Email us at news@dailymercury.com.au

- Rae Wilson

Who owns our coal mines?

WHERE has the "Big Australian" gone.

Australians no longer own the big mining companies, of which we were all so proud.

Most of the Bowen Basin coal mines are now owned by overseas commodity trading corporations, with mining only a small part of their overall portfolios.

With more than 150,000 hectares of mined land in need of rehabilitation, and with that area rapidly increasing, if mining stopped tomorrow and the workforce reassigned to rehabilitating the mined lands, no jobs would be lost and work would be available for at least a decade.

Why are our community leaders not demanding that our governments enforce the legal requirements for companies to carry out rehabilitation concurrent with continuous mining.

If our governments (Labor or the Coalition) don't step up, does anyone really expect the boards of those corporations to prioritise mine site rehabilitation?

We are being played for suckers.

But what about the new PRCP initiative? Look around you, and think for yourself.

What are your thoughts George, Julieanne, Jason and Stephen, are you content with more of the same?

I am talking about jobs, jobs, jobs.

Rex Singline, Bucasia

Protect and care for future generations

LIVING in Mount Morgan, I have so much of Queensland's natural heritage at my fingertips.

Our national parks bring life and light to our area of Capricornia - from Mount Archer National Park to Eungella National Park and all of the areas of bush and beach in between.

They're havens for wildlife, they're escapes for Queenslanders, and they provide jobs taking care of threats like fires, weeds and feral animals.

Our nature is the very thing that may be able to save us during these uncertain times.

Living so close to the southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef, it has been good to see the Queensland Government starting to invest in programs that support both people and nature.

New projects under the Reef Assist program will connect people with nature by employing locals to keep our precious landscapes healthy for future generations.

As Queensland grapples with COVID-19, we mustn't lose sight of what's important to us and continue to protect and care for Queensland's native plants and animals for the generations to come.

That means properly funding national parks, nature refuges and land management jobs as a priority.

Trish Mathers, Mount Morgan

I have always been (and always will be) a great admirer of the great John Howard, one of Australia's greatest Prime Ministers.

However John Howard's greatest mistake was permitting "patriotic polygamy": dual-citizenship.

John Howard was seduced by business people owning businesses overseas in Western and/or Western allied countries.

It was bad enough with dual-citizenship Australian Islamic fundamentalists and/or supporters to be able to go back and forth through NATO ally Turkey (now a very suspect friend of the West) to fight for/support ISIS in Middle East conflicts; sometimes fighting against Western soldiers.

Now we have some one million people of Chinese origins in Australia; considered, by Red China's Communist party to be only, Chinese, and only Chinese for ever and a day.

And only ever, to be loyal to Red China a country: now surreptitiously detaining (without charge) journalists with Australian dual-citizenship status; taking over the - far away from Red China - South China Sea; under the cover of the Red China originating, COVID-19 crisis, taking over/subjugating Hong Kong; and now punishing Australia for having the temerity to call for an investigation of COVID-19's mishandling, by Red China's totalitarian rulers!

If just 10% of those of Chinese origins in Australia, take up Red China's call to arms, etc, that's 100,000 "enemies from within", who can flit back and forth to the "Fatherland" (or "Motherland").

Not worried? You should be: just ask Taiwan's terrified 25 million citizens.

Howard Hutchins, Chirnside Pk

Journalists need to keep fighting

Why have two Australian Journalists, working in China, Bill Birtles and Mike Smith, suddenly gone to their embassy and then quickly returned to Australia?

Is it because another Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who works for an official Chinese media organisation has been detained and held by authorities?

The Chinese government had wanted to speak to them, and this has not always been a positive experience for journalists there and in a number of countries around the world. Journalism has been under attack ranging from Trump's "fake news" and "alternative facts" through to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi but who should fear the truth?

The same concerns are being reported worldwide, or at least in countries that have a free press, and the concerns are the same. The facts should be reportable and then discussed honestly, openly and more importantly without fear of retribution.

Retribution seems like an exaggeration, but people have died to tell the truth.

'The truth is out there' but can we be sure we are getting an accurate and complete news report? Keep fighting.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Box Hill