Labor undermining investment in Queensland

THE Palaszczuk Labor Government continues to undermine investment in Queensland by creating uncertainty.

Labor need to stop public threats and give Tower Holdings certainty.

We saw it with Adani, we saw it with AQIS in Cairns and we saw it with ASF on the Gold Coast.

More than $20billion of investment lost or threatened because Labor MPs are playing politics.

Instead of threatening to cancel Tower Holding's leases, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga should be backing the project.

She did before the 2015 election but then backflipped and withdrew support for a casino licence.

Tower Holdings have invested millions of dollars and years into the redevelopment of GKI.

The redevelopment of GKI will generate thousands of jobs and attract hundreds of thousands of tourists to the area.

The LNP calls on Brittany Lauga to stop the silly politics and back local jobs, by giving Tower Holdings certainty.

Andrew Powell

LNP Shadow Minister for State Development

Clermont reunion planned for June 23

A CLERMONT reunion is to be held in Rockhampton on Saturday June 23 from 10am-2pm at the Master Builders Association on the corner of Derby and Denison streets.

All people with a Clermont association are very welcome.

Bring a plate to share, plus Clermont friends and any photos or other memorabilia. Inquiries to Helen 49223028.

Helen Wyland

Rockhampton

Keppel Cove should stay upmarket

THANK you to Chris and Rita Dadson.

I bought into the (Keppel Cove) development in 2007.

Disappointing (big losses).

Reinvested buying a huge (Dadson built) house in 2015, great, unbelievable value.

Thanks to the Dados, the upmarket development is back on track.

Now welcome Mr Ding.

As such the Livingstone Shire, aka the Yeppoon Development Authority, can keep promoting facilities for their $20 per week backpackers and grey nomads, because we do not want them at Keppel Cove.

Keppel Cove will become too expensive for dole bludgers and baby factory mums/families who are Centrelink sponsored.

Gracemere is a great location for you.

D. Williams

Zilzie