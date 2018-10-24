Thank you for honesty

ON Thursday October 11, I lost my wedding ring at Woolworths in Yeppoon while I was shopping.

I noticed that I had lost my ring that afternoon after I came home. I was not sure where I had lost it.

Next day it looked like rain, but I decided to go to Yeppoon Central and walked around where I had walked the day before, but I couldn't find my ring.

When I walked into Woolworths and told one of the shop assistants what had happened the day before, he took me to a lady who was in charge of customer service.

She said to me "someone found a ring yesterday and it was handed in to the office.”

I couldn't believe it!

The ring is tiny, and it is difficult to notice and even if someone finds it, I thought it would not come back to me.

Thank you for your honesty.

My wedding ring is one of my most precious possessions in the world to me.

I would like to say thank you to the person from the bottom of my heart who found my wedding ring at Woolworths Yeppoon.

HD

Yeppoon

Dog litter

KARIN and Lyle, y,ou are right, however the problem of dog waste is not restricted to Statue Bay and while it is unsightly, so too are the problems of garbage disposal on the streets.

It is a drop and forget attitude.

Most people who walk along the beachfront pick up after their dog from what I have seen.

I often see a whole, almost spotless, street ruined by some uncaring and lazy person and the remnants of their takeaways, or worse still, shattered beer bottles on footpaths.

If it is of any comfort though, anyone with any pride and respect for their homes and town feel exactly as you do.

We can only be responsible for our own actions and I try to remember that every time I want to pick up yet another abandoned trolley and hurl it for all it's worth.

Jan Edwards

Yeppoon

Gym equipment a community boon

NEW exercise equipment placed at thoughtful intervals along the walking path from the caravan park to Sleeman Street this week, is a winner for the Emu Park community.

Brilliant idea and execution Emu Park Lions. Thank you.

Pamela H

Emu Park

Israel sets the pace

AS OF 2017, Nobel Prizes have been awarded to 902 individuals, of whom 203 or 22.5 per cent were Jews, although the total Jewish population comprises less than 0.2 per cent of the world's population.

This means the percentage of Jewish Nobel laureates is at least 112.5 times or 11,250 per cent above average. Israel comprises just 0.1 per cent of the land mass of the Middle East, yet it is asked to give up territory.

Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, it is the where only place where every race, colour or religion is equal.

Yet despite all this when Australia suggests we move our Embassy in Israel to its to capital Jerusalem, as we do with every other nation, the Left are up in arms.

Doug Belot

Yeppoon

Coal debate

THE Labor Party tells us that we must go to 50 per cent renewables as the use of coal going to destroy our planet.

If they are so worried about the planet there is a very simple answer; don't sell coal, leave it in the ground. Oh but coal is Queensland Labor Party's biggest cash cow.

It seems that whenever climate change is mentioned what were once reasonable people become bitter protagonists. I first heard of it in 1980, slowly the threat got more and more alarming, or ridiculous, wherever you stood.

Now we are told that Australia must cut emissions or face doom, but we sell coal to be burned everywhere else.

Surely coal burned in China or Korea or India is just as harmful as coal burned in Australia, and hey the amount of coal burned "all over” will increase for the next 50 years, that's a given.

The world is now burning more coal in one day that it did in all of 1980.

Doug Belot

Yeppoon