YOUR STORY: Fixing pension poverty in Central Queensland

ACCORDING to the latest census, 12.7 per cent of Rockhampton residents are aged over 65 and that proportion is growing. The well-being of older residents in Rockhampton is in the lowest 20 per cent of Australia, according to the Index of Well-being for Older Australians.

How can we fix pension poverty?

This was the topic of last night's monthly National Seniors Australia, Capricornia Branch meeting.

Benevolent Society Advocacy Campaigner, Joel Pringle was our guest speaker for the evening which was attended by about a dozen CNSA members. Fix Pension Poverty is a community based campaign supported by a partnership between The Benevolent Society, Australia's oldest charity, and National Seniors Australia

Joel spoke of the difficulties many pensioners face in just paying the day to day rent or meeting even basic health costs. CNSA raised the lack of affordable healthcare in Rockhampton due to the shortage of many specialists.

'The Fix Pension Poverty campaign is based on research showing that living on the age pension whilst in private rent is a recipe for poverty, that health costs can knock people on the pension from comfort to hardship, and that it's Government decisions that have created these problems and the Government can decide to fix them. If they want to.

We're meeting with Rockhampton residents because this is a crucial electorate to whoever wants to hold government after the next election. We look forward to joining with local residents in meeting with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, and asking for her support to Fix Pension Poverty.

Joel invited members to share the message with other groups they are involved with and offered to come speak at any event with a focus on the well-being of older Rockhampton residents. More information can be found at www.fixpensionpoverty.org.au or alternatively Joel can be contacted directly on 0406 435 290 for further comment.

Pictured left to right: CNSA Secretary Mike Mahon, CNSA treasurer Santie Swanepoel, members Neal Quinlan and Marlene McCaig, CNSA President Desley Cowley, guest Colleen Toon and Joel Pringle from The Benevolent Society.

Combined voice is a louder voice.