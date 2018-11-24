Your ticket to the 100 Greatest Qld sportspeople countdown

Anna Meares celebrates another Olympic medal win. But will she make the 100 Greatest list?

Can you imagine league legends Wally Lewis and Johnathan Thurston going toe-to-toe in their prime?

What about tennis greats Pat Rafter and our own Rod Laver serving it out?

Or Cate Campbell and Susie O'Neill doing a splash and dash in their prime?

Impossible, of course, but it never stops us Queenslanders debating the relative merits of our sports heroes (and heroines).

We're a passionate state, which bleeds maroon, and proudly punches well above our weight in international sporting achievement.

We've produced some of our country's best including the likes of cycling legend Anna Meares and golfing superstar Jason Day.

Mark Knowles scores a spot on The Greatest list

And to celebrate, this publication in association with The Courier-Mail have compiled the definitive (and provocative) list ranking what we believe is Queensland's greatest 100 athletes - including those born and raised in the state as well as imports whose magnificent careers were synonymous with Queensland.

Queensland's top 100 sportspeople countdown

Our 100 Greatest will ignite debate around who really is that No.1 maroon sporting legend of all time.

It launched online on Friday night with the countdown starting with the reveal of numbers 80-100. They will be in Saturday's print edition of The Morning Bulletin, and there's a daily countdown till the No 1 Queensland sports person is revealed at the QSports gala event next Wednesday evening, November 29.

Stick with this masthead and join the debate.

