Your ultimate guide to the AFL's mid-season draft

Everything you need to know about the draft, live coverage

The AFL Mid-Season Draft is almost here and we've got you covered with everything you need to know before the big night.

From your club's available list spots to the top prospects and a full list of nominees, here is your Ultimate Mid-Season Draft Guide.

Jacob Edwards is the likely No.1 pick.

When is the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft being held?

The draft will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, June 2.

How is the Mid-Season Rookie Draft being conducted?

The draft will be a virtual event, with clubs taking part in an online video conference to make their selections. It will be hosted by the ARC at AFL House.

Who is eligible to be drafted?

The AFL has confirmed a final list of 602 player nominations from across all major football leagues around Australia. To have been eligible for selection, players must have nominated for last year's AFL National Draft, have been delisted by an AFL club last year of have been retired for or self-delisted for at least one year.

Ned Moyle looks set to be given his chance at the top level.

How many selections are there expected to be?

Not all clubs have picks and not all those who do have picks will be using all of them. Clubs are expecting around a dozen selections to be made. In the last mid-season draft in 2019, there were 13 players picked up.

Who will be the No. 1 pick?

Expect North Melbourne to select ruckman 202cm Sandringham Dragons forward-ruckman Jacob Edwards with the No. 1 pick. Opposition clubs believe this pick has been a "done deal" for some time. Oakleigh Chargers ruckman Ned Moyle and Norwood key forward Jackson Callow are likely to be not far behind in the order.

How many ex-AFL players can expect a second chance?

Clubs expect former Adelaide duo Tyson Stengle and Riley Knight to find new homes after strong campaigns in the SANFL to start the year. Stengle had attracted interest from Collingwood, but could now end up back at Richmond where he started his AFL career. Former Geelong and Port Adelaide key forward Wylie Buzza, former Adelaide forward Jordan Gallucci and former Collingwood and St Kilda midfielder Nathan Freeman are also right in the mix.

Could Wylie Buzza be handed an AFL lifeline?

What is looming as the best fairytale story?

It might be Tyson Stengle. Originally drafted to Richmond, the 22-year-old has spent the past two years at Adelaide before being delisted by the Crows in March after a string of off-field indiscretions. However, Stengle has starred in the SANFL this year and recruiters see him as being the "best small forward outside the AFL right now". There is also a view that a move away from Adelaide might be the best thing for Stengle, who has worked hard to get his life back on track this year in a bid to revive his AFL career. Could he land back at the Tigers where he first started? Or could he provide a forward spark for Collingwood or Carlton?

Will the Mid-Season Rookie Draft deliver some gems this year?

Clubs believe there are "no Tim Kelly's running around" in the state leagues ready to be selected this year. However, the last Mid-Season draft in 2019 showed that good players can be unearthed. Richmond's Marlion Pickett, Collingwood's John Noble and Essendon's Will Snelling were all given opportunities in 2019 and remain on their respective club's lists this year.

Will a club take a chance on Jai Newcombe?

When can drafted players line up at AFL level?

Technically they can play straight away. Although, state border restrictions for players from Victoria who are drafted to interstate clubs could complicate matters, as could the lack of a VFL competition in Victoria for the time being.

How much money will draftees earn?

Mid-season draftees will earn a base wage of around $50,000 for a contract which will end in October. Those who are delisted and do not find an AFL home for next year will be awarded an extra $20,000.

Are mid-season draftees guaranteed a list spot for 2022?

No. Although, at least one player has nominated contract terms for deals beyond 2021, which has raised eyebrows at some clubs.

Originally published as Your ultimate guide to the AFL's mid-season draft