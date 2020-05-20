Menu
Dominic Doblo Jr with some colour for the winter garden
Your winter garden could be a real winner

Zara Gilbert
20th May 2020 5:00 PM
Winter is coming and the team at Doblo’s Farmer’s Market want you to make the most of it.

According to owner Dominic Doblo, with locals still somewhat cooped up at home and the cooler months approaching, now is the perfect time to ‘get stuck into some gardening.’

To encourage Rocky’s green thumbs, Mr Doblo is running a ‘Cottage Garden Competition’, offering a total of $4000 for the best garden and best street.

“The theme is ‘let’s make Rockhampton a winter wonderland’, because our winter climate lends itself to gardening,” he said.

“A cottage garden is perennials, annuals, veggies all thrown in together, but it looks beautiful when it’s all grown.”

The competition is open now and will run until the end of August, with the winners announced on September 1.

Locals can opt to team up with three or four neighbours and enter the Best Street category for a chance to win $3000 or go solo and try for the Best Garden category, for a cash prize of $1000.

Towards the end of August, applicants will submit photos of their masterpieces and the best of the bunch will be judged in person.

“They’ll bring their photos in and we’ll hang them around the shop and then we’ll pick out the ten best in each category we’ll get a couple of judges to head out and pick the best out of each one.”

To find out more, head to Doblo’s Farmers Markets Facebook page.

