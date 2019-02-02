'You're all cowards': Bashed, chucked in boot, stripped

Joshua Leonard John Watson-Scully, Christopher William Gilliland, and Joel Ignacy Pilecki were sentenced on Friday, along with Paul Mark Evans.

A CAR theft victim was sexually assaulted with a handgun after an alleged drug debt dispute.

Among people sentenced for the attack was one previously involved in a botched Booval home invasion that left an intruder dead.

Joshua Leonard John Watson-Scully, 22, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to charges including stealing and sexual assault.

On Friday, the court heard a man was taken to Christopher William Gilliland's home and ambushed - over a $1200 debt.

He thought Gilliland was a friend but Gilliland, 29, took his car keys and sold the car.

The upset victim returned to Gilliland's house later.

Watson-Scully and Joel Ignacy Pilecki, 39, started beating him.

The court heard Paul Mark Evans, 37, was present as violence unfolded.

A fifth man dubbed "D" got involved as the victim was chucked in a car boot.

Evans, Watson-Scully and D went for an "erratic" drive.

The victim was tossed about before the car stopped and he was stripped naked.

A prosecutor said D tried penetrating the victim's anus with a handgun.

The attackers left the victim naked.

Former Coominya man Watson-Scully was jailed for two and a half years but had served 693 days and was eligible for parole immediately.

His history included a 2017 sentence for involvement in what Judge Julie Ryrie called "a serious example" of home invasion.

In that incident, an intruder was shot dead.

Evans admitted charges including deprivation of liberty and sexual assault and got three years' jail.

He had served 342 days already and had immediate parole eligibility.

Pilecki admitted charges including deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He got two years' jail and had served 364 days already and so got immediate parole release.

Gilliland, on bail during the offending, admitted charges including assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

"You are going back in," Judge Ryrie said. "You didn't learn."

He got two years' jail, had served 85 days already and will be released on parole on May 1.

"You're all cowards to pick on one person," the judge said. -NewsRegional