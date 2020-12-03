Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The incident occurred outside the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed
The incident occurred outside the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed
Crime

’You’re better than this’: Army member in court over dispute

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE great-nephew of late Vietnam veteran Harry Mimi faced court last month after he was arrested outside the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar for committing public nuisance.

Reginald Mimi, 25, pleaded guilty to the single charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Mimi and other patrons had been removed from the Giddy Goat on East St, Rockhampton, about 3am on October 25 due to closing time.

Ms King said Mimi was outside the licensed premises when an altercation occurred with another man.

She said when Mimi and the other man were separated by security and asked to move on by police, he started yelling “f---ing c---s” and “f--- you”.

She said Mimi was intoxicated and aggressive and continued to try to get back to the other man despite his friend’s attempts to get him to leave.

She said he yelled at police, saying, “F--- you c---s, what are you going to do?”

She said he removed his shirt and fell over on the footpath while trying to get past his friends to continue the altercation with the other man.

She said, due to his behaviour, he was arrested by police.

Mimi’s defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had served a four-year contract in the Australian Army.

The court heard Mimi was the great-nephew to the late Vietnam veteran Harry Mimi, who was a prominent character around Central Queensland.

Mr Gimbert said his client had joined the army to set an example for other young Indigenous kids in Central Queensland.

He said his client had returned to Rockhampton from Sydney and was out drinking with friends on the night in question.

He said his client couldn’t recall having any issues with the person he had an altercation with.

“He can’t recall what started it,” he said.

“His friends have given him some indication of what started the argument but he himself has no recollection.”

He said his client normally had no issues with alcohol.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Mimi’s great-uncle would not be pleased with his actions.

“If you value your reputation, you seriously need to rethink your drinking,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“You are better than this, you are better than getting into fights and using language to police and security, people who are just doing their jobs.”

Mimi was fined $1000 with no criminal conviction recorded.

public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Huge change for new VW Golf

    Huge change for new VW Golf
    • 3rd Dec 2020 1:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: CQ groups to receive generous funding boost

        Premium Content FULL LIST: CQ groups to receive generous funding boost

        News Funds will go toward the purchase of new equipment, travel costs and training initiatives.

        • 3rd Dec 2020 1:00 PM
        BREAKING: Highway pursuit takes place south of Rocky

        Premium Content BREAKING: Highway pursuit takes place south of Rocky

        Breaking It is understood the vehicle is travelling toward the city after evading police.

        • 3rd Dec 2020 12:45 PM
        VIDEO: 4 teens charged over Yeppoon crime spree

        Premium Content VIDEO: 4 teens charged over Yeppoon crime spree

        Crime See the police pursuit of an allegedly stolen car earlier this week.

        • 3rd Dec 2020 12:38 PM
        Man’s childish acts after row with partner land him in court

        Premium Content Man’s childish acts after row with partner land him in court

        News He poured a cup of hot water on a laptop and did burnouts as he left.