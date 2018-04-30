'You're bloody inspirational': CQ grazier's recovery

Michael Ingram is learning to walk by himself again after he suffered a brain injury 18 years ago.

WHEN Michael Ingram fell from his horse 18 years ago, he was told he would never walk unaided again.

On Monday, he walked further than he has since the accident.

The Ingram Droughtmaster breeder of Duaringa was "flabbergasted” and "very touched” by the huge outpouring of support he received from the region.

This included Vector Health's dedicated staff Glenn Hansen, Malachi McPhail and Harry Gambling.

"It's so daunting so many people are interested in what I'm doing,” Mr Ingram said.

"I've talked to older people at Vector Health and they say 'you're so bloody inspirational' and I say 'no, I'm not, no way in the world'.”

Despite Mr Ingram's resounding humility, his progress and outstanding achievements speak for themselves.

"My carer told me to go to Vector Health... and ever since I've been going Thursday and Friday for two hours a day and every couple of months I do five days straight,” Mr Ingram said.

"[Vector Health owner] Glenn Hansen had me walking outside for the first time [Monday morning].

"I did about 100 metres in 10 minutes; I'm getting quicker.”

As a result of his accident, Mr Ingram sustained a severe brain injury that not only saw him lose his ability to walk, but also his ability to talk.

"I can remember everything about that day up until the accident,” he said.

After mustering his cattle and having lunch at his dam, Mr Ingram noticed a rogue bull.

"I chased after him and that's the last thing I remember,” he said.

"I can remember waking up in hospital and I thought it was tomorrow and I didn't know where I was.

"I was at the Base Hospital... and there were Christmas trees.

"I'd been asleep for eight weeks.”

When Mr Ingram realised the extent of his injury, he "lost a lot of confidence” in himself.

"I didn't think it would be this hard,” he said.

"I got really depressed and thought about suicide... but I wanted to see my kids grow up.”

As Mr Ingram began to progress in his work at Vector Health, he began to learn "patience” with himself and gained a "restored confidence”.

The improvement also brought him one step closer to returning to the beef world he had long missed.

On May 9 at Beef Australia, Mr Ingram will walk into the Droughtmaster Show Ring and join his long-time friend and ring announcer, Angus Lane, to share his amazing journey.

Mr Hansen said Mr Ingram's progress is all the more "inspirational” considering the time since his injury.

"I knew it could be very hard... he's an inspiration for me because he doesn't give up,” Mr Hansen said.

"Learning to walk again, that's a complicated chemical and biochemical procedure which is why it takes babies so long.

"As an adult, there are a lot of others factors: you're bigger, carrying more weight and balancing is harder because centre of gravity comes into it.

"It was scary at first... but we got him to a paediatrician to make new orthopaedics for his balance and he's progressed along quite nicely.”

To Mr Hansen, Mr Ingram is "one per cent of people in the world who take on unbelievable challenges”.

"He started hydrotherapy and that's worked quite well... he walked 200-300 metres in the pool,” Mr Hansen said.

"Because he has no use of his right arm he had no option to sit in a wheelchair and push himself around.”

The injury also lost Mr Ingram the use of his right hand side, which meant he had to learn to use his left hand as his dominant.

He has also had to struggle with "speech stuttering and slowness”, but still has a "wicked sense of humour”.

"He's a normal person that's stuck in a body that doesn't want to listen to what he wants to do,” Mr Hansen said.

The respect and dedication Mr Hansen's young staff in Mr Gambling and Mr McPhail has also inspired him.

"As a business owner and someone passionate about the relationship between client and coach, I get the same value seeing these young kids working hard with someone with a brain injury as I do seeing Michael having a go,” Mr Hansen said.

If you were affected by this story, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.