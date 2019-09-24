Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘You’re f---ing me around, I’m going to kill you’

by Pete Martinelli
24th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW father Teivavai Isaia-Teaurere could be deported to New Zealand over a bungled armed robbery earlier this year.

Teaurere, now 21, was locked out of a White Rock BWS liquor shop on January 14 after a "ham-fisted" attempt to rob the store of grog, cigarettes and cash.

While in custody six months ago he missed the birth of his first child.

Teaurere pleaded guilty to armed robbery - but though released on parole he is now in danger of being deported.

"You face possible deportation back to New Zealand," Cairns District Court Judge Anthony Rafter said.

"You came here when you were nine years old."

The court heard Teaurere had cased the Progress Rd shop during the day and returned at 9.40pm disguised by a hooded jumper and hat.

When he was asked for ID by the attendant, he brandished a machete and demanded access to the shop safe. He was heard to threaten the man as he fumbled the safe's pin code, saying "You're f---ing me around, I'm going to kill you."

Teaurere's robbery came to an abrupt end when he stepped outside and was locked out of the shop.

Tim Grau, defending, said his client was let down "by his own stupidity."

"It was quite ham-fisted in its operation," Mr Grau said.

"He was thwarted by his own poor management."

Teaurere has spent 247 days in custody since the raid. Judge Rafter sentenced Teaurere to three years in jail but released him on parole.

More Stories

armed robbery crime deportation editors picks new zealand

Top Stories

    Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    premium_icon Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    Crime A DEFENCE lawyer has blamed Capricornia Correctional Centre staff for her client’s continued attempts to have a victim withdraw charges by way of phone calls from...

    Smart shark drumline plan not so clever says Labor

    premium_icon Smart shark drumline plan not so clever says Labor

    News With swimmers vulnerable, the debate shifts to smart drum lines.

    Council planning to deal with Rocky’s feral deer problem

    premium_icon Council planning to deal with Rocky’s feral deer problem

    News The dry weather has forced the feral deer out, posing a threat to motorists.

    Wheels are moving on CQ region’s growth

    premium_icon Wheels are moving on CQ region’s growth

    News WHEN Mackay’s largest civil construction company expanded into Rockhampton earlier...