The woman pleaded guilty to three charges.
The woman pleaded guilty to three charges.
Crime

'You're going back to jail and it's all your fault'

Anton Rose
by
22nd Oct 2018 3:45 PM
A TOOWOOMBA mum is heading back to prison and has no one else to blame but herself, the city's Magistrates Court heard.

Makayla Weatherall, 24, received a lashing from Magistrate Catherine Pirie after pleading guilty to two counts of stealing and one of burglary in her court.

Copping the brunt of her scorn in particular was Weatherall's theft of a diamond ruby ring.

"You say you don't know where it is, rubbish," she said.

The court heard Weatherall, who is on a return to prison warrant, was spotted on CCTV stealing a woman's belongings while she was occupied in Coles, Grand Central.

CCTV showed Weatherall stealing the woman's belongings while at Coles, Grand Central.
CCTV showed Weatherall stealing the woman's belongings while at Coles, Grand Central.

From there, the court was told, the mother-of-four took a taxi to the victim's address where she used the keys to steal handbags, a diamond ruby ring, cigarettes and a lighter.

A search of Weatherall's phone located Facebook messages showing her trying to sell off the stolen goods.

She was also being sentenced after stealing a mobile phone left in a trolley by a cleaner who was on the job in a Toowoomba hotel.

Her solicitor Peter Sloane told the court his client had hit hard times after her partner left her with "a whole lot of debt and her four kids".

"Your victims are more than just names on a charge sheet," Magistrate Pirie said.

Weatherall was sentenced to a head term of imprisonment of 18 months, with a parole eligibility date of April, 2019.

Anton Rose
