Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A couple has received a phone call that will change their lives forever after a QuickPick has turned them into millionaires.
A couple has received a phone call that will change their lives forever after a QuickPick has turned them into millionaires.
News

‘You’re kidding’: Couple’s shock Lotto win

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Aug 2020 3:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A couple from Brisbane's bayside are now millionaires after waking up to a life-changing phone call this morning.

The Wynnum West residents held one of two division one winning entries across Australia in the Gold Lotto draw from last night, taking home a prize of $1 million.

It was a shock to the husband, who received the surprise call from an official from the Lott this morning before trying to wake up his wife so she could hear the announcement.

BEST ON SHOW'S BIG WINNERS

QUEENSLAND'S BEST WINE BARS REVEALED

"I'm awake now," the wife said, after their million-dollar prize was revealed.

The husband said he was shaking when he heard the news.

"You're kidding, I don't know what to do," he said.

"I just buy a ticket every now and then. This was a QuickPick. I just thought I'd take a stab in the dark. I'm glad I did."

The couple have also revealed what they will do now with the money now they are rich.

"I always said if I won a million, we'd go travelling to Europe and the USA," the husband said.

A Brisbane couple plan to use their $1 million lotto win to travel.
A Brisbane couple plan to use their $1 million lotto win to travel.

"I've always wanted to go to London and New York. We can't do that at the moment as we need to stay home and can't even leave Queensland, but when we can, we'll be off.

"In the meantime, we'll find something to do with a million dollars.

"This is unbelievable. I'll have to have another cup of tea to celebrate."

In addition to winning the division one prize, the couple's System 7 QuickPick entry also won division three six times, bolstering the total by almost $3000.

The winning entry was purchased online at thelott.com.

Originally published as 'You're kidding': Brisbane couple's shock $1M lotto win

lotto

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confused man at CQ servo could be linked to missing person

        Premium Content Confused man at CQ servo could be linked to missing person

        News Emergency services called to the scene.

        • 18th Aug 2020 3:23 PM
        New reason to keep fit at Rocky’s iconic riverfront

        Premium Content New reason to keep fit at Rocky’s iconic riverfront

        News The development of a new outdoor gym has residents eager to push the equipment to...

        • 18th Aug 2020 2:40 PM
        PAYNE CUP: Second-half surge not enough for St Brendan’s

        Premium Content PAYNE CUP: Second-half surge not enough for St Brendan’s

        Sport Watch the replay of the game against competition heavyweights Kirwan State High...

        Man ‘attacked with metal bar’ has suspected fractured skull

        Premium Content Man ‘attacked with metal bar’ has suspected fractured skull

        News Police and paramedics rushed to Rocky motel in the early hours