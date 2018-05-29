You're looking good CQ

Hi readers, I hope you all got a chance to get outside to enjoy the fabulous weather and events on the weekend.

If wide smiles mixed with the occasional grimace are a measure of success, then the 7 Rocky River Run delivered on Sunday.

The annual event drew thousands of runners and supporters to the Rockhampton CBD in glorious, cool conditions.

From the serious athletes to the once-a-year plodders, there was a race and running style to suit all comers. Our story on winner Reece Edwards and the photo gallery were very popular with readers.

Rocky River Run Gallery

I was part of the Bulletin crew working the drink station near the Heritage Hotel as Reece flew around the course; he appeared to finish stronger than he started in the impressive time of 1hr 7 min and 17 sec.

Editor Frazer Pearce at drink station 5 as more than 2000 runners take on the beautiful river course for the 2018 Rocky River Run. Frazer Pearce

What I love about these occasions is how it brings so many people together to share a common bond of running for fun and personal achievement.

Rocky kids 'drag' dad into run

Event organiser Darryl Lapworth said the Rocky River Run had now become a genuine "destination event” .

About 300 registered runners from outside Rockhampton brought an extra 700 guests to the city.

This adds another dimension to an already great local community event.

This type of injection is very welcome coming so soon after the huge Beef Australia bonanza with 100,000 extra people cramming into the region.

The destination tag is something the city can build on. The Big Boys Toys also attracted large crowds over the weekend with a wide array of outdoors and adventure equipment.

Man on a mission at Big Boys Toys

What adds to the city's pulling power is our capacity to accommodate and entertain.

The CBD is now lined with excellent accommodation and dining choices, the city's new playground and pool facilities are top class, - and can handle big numbers - and the Pilbeam Theatre is always putting on quality shows.

There are other key attractions, such as the Botanic Gardens, the new Mt Archer tree tops walkway and the soon to be upgraded Kershaw Gardens, not to mention City Centre Plaza and Stockland Rockhampton shopping centres.

Breathtaking views in Rocky

This city is off and racing. Who needs Brisbane?

Hang on, we do need a bigger footy stadium and that may be on the way.

$120m Browne Park upgrade on the table

Until next time, stay safe, happy and engaged.

Frazer Pearce

Editor

The Morning Bulletin