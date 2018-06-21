Menu
Ballina horse trainer Danny Bowen took his own life four years ago leaving his family heartbroken.
Heartbroken daughter's plea after dad's death

Liana Turner
by
20th Jun 2018 4:58 PM | Updated: 21st Jun 2018 5:50 AM
HE WAS a man with a big heart, and for Danny Bowen's family, his passing feels like just yesterday.

But it has been four years this week since the popular Lismore horse trainer took his own life.

One of his three children, Brooke Bowen, said she hoped the community would continue to remember her father.

She has also used the anniversary of her father's death to urge anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help.

"It's been hard, very hard," Ms Bowen said.

"It's something that we'll never get over.

"He was the rock of our family and things have never been the same since.

"It only feels like yesterday."

Ms Bowen said coming to terms with their family's tragedy had been taxing on all.

And in light of her family's ongoing suffering, she had urged anyone facing their own struggles with mental health to seek help.

"He was a very strong man and no one would ever have thought he would have taken his own life," she said.

"It takes a lot for men to reach out and ask for help.

"Don't be afraid. You're never alone.

"(Dad) will never see his grand kids grow up.

"But people that have depression, they've got to know that there is hope.

"The reason why people aren't open about it is there's not enough talk about it, because everyone's scared to talk about it.

"But they don't need to be afraid.

"Everybody will help you if you just allow them to listen."

Ms Bowen said her brother, Daniel, had taken on their father's reign and was now making a name for himself in the racing industry.

"Daniel's stepped right into dad's shoes with the racing," she said.

"Dad would be very proud of him.

"He's just brilliant."

Anyone in need of crisis support for depression or suicide can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

