'You're not forgotten': Minister's Bruce Hwy blitz

21st Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Minister Mark Bailey's Bruce Hwy Blitz an opportunity to assure communities they are not forgotten.
Minister Mark Bailey's Bruce Hwy Blitz an opportunity to assure communities they are not forgotten.

COMMUNITIES reliant on the Bruce Hwy to prosper will be the focus of the Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey's blitz of the iconic stretch.

Mr Bailey will set off today on a week-and-a-half long journey of the full 1652km from Brisbane to Cairns, stopping in at towns, big and small, along the way.

 

Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey.
Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey.

The Minister said he hoped to see the work being rolled out to under the jointly funded, 10 year, $8.5 billion Bruce Hwy Upgrade Program to improve safety, flood immunity and capacity on the state's road network.

The program will support 2394 direct jobs.

Mr Bailey said he is also keen to talk to people about the Queensland Government's roads program announced in last week's Budget.

He said while some towns were still devastated by the impacts of Cyclone Debbie, he wanted to assure them they had not been forgotten and that recovery projects were continuing as fast as possible.

"With the significant impacts from Cyclone Debbie felt earlier this year, funding of $105 million has been allocated across Queensland in 2017-18 to undertake restoration works," he said.

Among the locations Mr Bailey will visit are those earmarked for ongoing funding in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program 2017-18 to 2020-21 (QTRIP).

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering record funding for road and transport projects across the state as part of the four year QTRIP, which outlines close to $21 billion of investment."

The QTRIP 2017-18 to 2020-21 outlines more than $500 million of works in 2017-18 on the Bruce Highway, with a number of key projects and programs underway, including*:

  • Cairns Southern Access Stage 2 - Robert Road to Foster Road ($58 million)
  • Cattle and Frances Creeks Upgrade south of Ingham ($118.9 million)
  • Sandy Gully Bridge Upgrade north of Bowen ($57.5 million)
  • Mackay Ring Road ($497.8 million)
  • Northern Access Upgrade Stage I, Rockhampton ($121 million)
  • Cooroy to Curra - Section C ($384.2 million)
  • Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway (total estimated cost $929.3 million)
  • Bruce Highway Safety Package, including pavement widening ($814 million)
  • Bruce Highway Overtaking Lanes ($275 million)

Mr Bailey said QTRIP will support nearly 17,000 direct jobs over the life of the four-year program.

Queensland's renewable energy boom will also be on the agenda during the trip, with Mr Bailey keen to spruik the state's 17 large-scale projects in the pipeline, worth $2.2 billion of investment, 2200 jobs and 1200 megawatts of clearn power to Queensland, reducing emissions by 2.8 tonnes a year.

"We're also backing Queenslanders by investing $1.16 billion in our recently announced Powering Queensland Plan which will put downward pressure cost of living expenses, deliver new jobs and investment and lead the transition to a clean energy future."

(*funding amounts are estimated total project costs)

