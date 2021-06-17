‘You’re still fat’: Woman’s abusive Woolies rant

Video has emerged showing the moment a customer began abusing staff at a rural Woolworths, demanding a refund and calling workers "fat" and "lower class".

The video, recorded at the Kingaroy Woolworths by another customer, shows a woman and a young girl standing at the service desk, berating two members of staff.

The footage was shared on Reddit with the title 'Local Karen losing her mind at Woollies service desk'.

In the bizarre incident the woman can be heard telling the supermarket employees she is a "discriminatory" person while demanding a cash refund.

"I am a discriminatory person and I own it - I discriminate (against) the lower class," the woman said.

The woman appears to be attempting to get a refund, and is unhappy the refund is not being provided in cash, telling the workers "I know the law".

"I'll have it in cash, we're not shopping here anymore and I'm reporting each thing you do here that's against the law," she said.

As the more than two-minute-long video continues, the woman can be seen becoming more aggressive, leaning across the counter and shouting louder.

She's eventually told to leave, which she responds by slamming her hand onto the counter several times before yelling abuse at the employees.

"You're still fat, you're still lower class and I don't give a shit … f*** you," she said.

The South Burnett Times has confirmed the incident occurred at Woolworths Kingaroy on June 12.

A Woolworths spokesman told the Times the company does not tolerate any kind of abuse to its employees.

"There is no place for this kind of abusive behaviour anywhere in the community," he said.

"Our team members do the very best they can to help customers and deserve to be treated with respect on the job.

"We don't tolerate abuse in any circumstance and have taken steps to ban the customer from returning to the store."

The South Burnett Times understands Woolworths team members have access to counselling services, and ongoing support in the event of incidents like these.

Originally published as 'You're still fat, you're still lower class': Woman's abusive Woolies rant